It’s a lovely bouquet of work I am getting: Kranti Prakash Jha

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha is content with the array of roles he is getting to do
Actor Kranti Prakash Jha is currently shooting for an OTT series in Lucknow. (Sourced)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 10:13 PM IST
By Deep Saxena

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha is content with the array of roles he is getting to do. From anti-hero to title role and powerful parallel roles, he is enjoying the mix he is being offered.

Currently shooting for OTT series Bindiya in Lucknow, he says, “In this show, I am playing a cop which I have never done in my career. From the dreaded anti-hero Vijay Singh in Raktanchal to a cop who is very lovable…it’s a welcome change for an actor. I have essayed Baba Ramdev’s role on TV and next year people will see me playing a warrior in the film Prithviraj Chauhan. So, it’s a lovely bouquet of work I am getting to do.”

Jha is unfazed with the length of the role and open to challenging characters. “In Prithviraj… my screen time is less but it’s a very powerful role and moreover the film has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi whom I consider as my guru. For me, the length of the role is not that important. The content should be meaty and should establish the arc of the character. I got noticed in Dhoni: The Untold Story where I had just five-six scenes but their impact was high. Even after playing a protagonist, people refer to me for that role!”

RELATED STORIES

The actor says initially his challenges were different and now new factors have added to it. “Now, the challenge is not to repeat and with each role there should be an upward graph. If any role touches my inside wires, I am game for it…its length being immaterial. So, I don’t want to get stuck with the cycle of the main role and lose the opportunity to grow.”

This year he shot for the second season of Raktanchal, directed by Ritam Srivastava, in Varanasi and Prayagraj. “There are some films for which I am in talks. I hope that if this second season goes well then, we will go for the next season as well. I have a lot of directors on my wish list. I want to work a lot and learn as much.”

Of late, he has been seen inspiring people with his fitness videos on social media. “Yes, I just want to give a message that everything aside one should not compromise on taking out time for fitness. We all work and earn for our family and future security and not to be spent on medical bills. I just say do something and if nothing at least do yoga…as usi se hoga!”

