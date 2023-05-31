Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer: John Krasinski is back for final outing to uncover corruption within CIA

John Krasinski returns for one last mission in the fourth and final season of the Prime Video web series Jack Ryan in June. Based on the characters from Tom Clancy's books, Jack is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst and army man who is requested by the US president to help assess the latest threat to the country. (Also read: Jack Ryan season 3 review: John Krasinski instils new life into this taut, pacy and thrilling show)

Jack's new mission

John Krasinski in a still from the fourth season of Jack Ryan.

On Twitter, John shared the trailer and wrote, "Here. We. Go! Jack Ryan final season. Begins June 30th." The trailer shows an assassination of a political figure on foreign soil with hints that the CIA could be involved. This time, Jack has now been promoted to CIA Acting Deputy Director. He has to find some old friends and some loyal colleagues within the CIA to weed out some corruption within the agency. It all leads to a vast conspiracy involving a drug cartel and a terrorist cell.

Jack Ryan cast

For this final season, Michael Peña joins the cast as Domingo "Ding" Chavez, who teams up with Jack and his Ryan as he brings his criminal expertise to the mission. Other returning cast members include Wendell Pierce, Betty Gabriel's Elizabeth Wright, who came on board in season 3 and Michael Kelly as the Venezuela station chief Mike November. Abbie Cornish who was Jack's love interest from season 1 also returns for this fourth season as Dr. Cathy Mueller.

Fan reactions to new trailer

Fans on YouTube reacted with sadness at the series wrapping up. One fan stated, "I'm happy that it's back, but I'm also sad to know that it will be the final season." Another fan said, "I'm very surprised at how quick they're releasing Season 4 considering we waited 2 years for Season 3. Either way I'm hyped!!" Yet another fan added, "A show that actually doesn't need to end."

When will the series be streaming?

The fourth season of Jack Ryan, with six action-packed episodes, will premiere on June 30, 2023. Prime Video will premiere two episodes at a time, running through July 14. John is the fifth actor to play this character after actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine who all essayed the character in feature films.

