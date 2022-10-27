Jack Ryan season 3 trailer: John Krasinski is on the run from CIA as he tries to prevent World War 3. Watch

The trailer for the new season of Prime Video’s action thriller Jack Ryan was released on Thursday evening. The show, based on Tom Clancy’s iconic character of the same name, stars John Krasinski and has seen two successful seasons earlier. The new season puts the titular hero in an unfamiliar position as he is hunted by his own side- the CIA. Also read: The Terminal List review: Chris Pratt stars in a predictable, problematic action drama

As the trailer begins, a harried Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is seen hurrying down a flight of stairs. His superior officer James Greer is telling him on the phone, “I can only imagine what is going on in your head right now. Every day you are on the run, you dig in a hole that you may not be able to get out of.” The visuals show Jack on the run from the authorities as heavily armed special forces in tactical gear pursue him.

Jack tells CIA station chief Mike November that he isn’t running from the CIA. “Then why are they chasing you,” asks Mike. A flashback shows how Jack had uncovered a plot of some hardliner Russians to bring back the USSR with the help of a nuclear bomb, which is armed and on the move. The government tells him that there is a line he cannot cross but Jack responds that he must in order to ‘do the right thing’. Jack discovers that the real plot is not just about one nuclear weapon but a bid to start World War 3. Now, he must race against the clock to stop this diabolical plot from coming to fruition.

Jack Ryan, as written by Clancy, is a CIA analyst. In the series, he is shown to rise from being a deskie to going out into the field, working with the agency’s Counterterrorism Centre.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay. The show will premiere on Prime Video on December 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON