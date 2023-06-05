Jee Karda teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia can't differentiate between love and friendship in debut web show

Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest actor to make her OTT debut. She has shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Jee Karda. It revolves around seven childhood friends, two of whom decide to marry after a drunk proposal. But as the wedding celebrations take off, they realise it was a mistake. Aashim Gulati of Taj fame plays one of the lead actors and Tamannaah's real love interest. Also read: Aashim Gulati on playing Naseeruddin Shah's son in Taj: 'My acting school came to me by himself' Aashim Gulati and Tamannaah Bhatia in stills from Jee Karda teaser.

Jee Karda teaser

The teaser opens with a glimpse of seven inseparable friends, who have been together since childhood. At a party, one of them (played by Suhail Nayyar) proposes to Tamannaah's Lavanya and she says yes. But Aashim Gulati asks a doubtful Suhail if the proposal was made in a drunk state. They go ahead with the wedding plans, since they have done all from ‘vacation to abortion’.

But they eventually realise they are not in love. Aashim tells Tamannaah in one of the scenes that she takes her decisions out of fear but he takes his decision at his own will. While Aashim expresses his love for Tamannaah, she says he should have done it sooner. The show will premiere on Prime Video on June 15.

Jee Karda cast

Earlier, Tamannaah had shared a promotional clip in which Suhail Nayyar was introduced as a boy-next-door and Aashim was introduced as a rockstar. The show also stars Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, Sayaan and Arunima Sharma.

Sharing the teaser, Tamannaah wrote, “Gen-z peeps, watch and don’t learn.” Actor Kajal Aggarwal commented on her post, “Looks such fun ! can’t wait to watch.”

Tamannaah and Aashim's projects

Apart from Jee Karda, Tamannaah will also be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. She has many other films in her kitty. Aashim is currently riding high on the success of Taj: Reign of Revenge, the second part of which released on June 2 on ZEE5. He plays the lead role of Salim (Jehangir) in the show.

