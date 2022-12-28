Jehanabad teaser: Sudhir Mishra's new show on 2005 jail break promises engaging crime-thriller from Bihar

The teaser for Sudhir Mishra's new crime show Jehanabad is out and it looks promising. Directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh, the new show will soon be released on Sony LIV. Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur and Parambrata Chattopadhyay play the lead roles in the web series. (Also read: Sudhir Mishra's Fauda remake is well-intentioned but fails to capture nuances of Kashmir conflict)

The teaser opens with two men riding a bike as they talk about cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. One of them says, "Is he a Sardar?" And the other one responds with, "No way, he is a Rajput. A Sardar! And, why are you even stuck between these castes - Rajput, Sardar etc.? He is very much like us. He came from grass root level and rose to this stature." The first person then explains Dhoni's famous helicopter shot.

Soon, they cover their faces and gear up for an attack. They bomb a gated compound and flee away before cops emerge from inside the compound and are seen inspecting a package lying near the gate. The shocking revelation of a chopped off head comes across as a jolt as the teaser comes to an end. Before the end, Parambrata makes an appearance as he is handed over a message carved on a soap bar. The message says “gaddar khatam (traitors have been eliminated)” and he is seen in handcuffs.

Sharing the teaser, Sudhir wrote on Twitter, "Watch! Introducing a rare talent: director Rajeev Baranwal. Terrific cast. Congratulations @001Danish ,@saugatam @Indranil160. As a mentor I also learn from those I guide . Mubarak @ritwikbhowmikk @HarshitaGaur12 @paramspeak #Rajatkapoor #satyadeepmishra #sonaljha & #Rajeshjais."

Said to be inspired by true events, the show Jehanabad is a crime drama set in a small town of Bihar in 2005. Given the teaser, the show seems to be set in the backdrop of the 2005 incident in which 372 inmates escaped from Jehanabad jail after a Naxalites attack in November 2005.

Sudhir Mishra is a showrunner for Jehnabad. His previous outing was the Indian remake of the famous Israeli show Fauda. Titled Tanaav, the show was set in the backdrop of tensions in Kashmir and traced a group of a special unit cops as they dealt with various terror elements in the valley.

The show received mixed reviews, when it released this year. The Hindustan Times' review for the show read: “Tanaav is as much about the people and their lives as it is about Kashmir. And when I say people, it refers to both sides, the authorities as well as the militants. What the series does well is that it presents a human side of the ‘other side’ without glorifying or taking a stand either way. It shows the motivations, heroism, and faults every human has, regardless of their political affiliation and stance.”

