Upcoming Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been dominating headlines ever since the makers released its trailer on November 24. Despite calls to ban the show, with the Centre asking Netflix to ensure that no Pakistani web series is released in India, curiosity among Indian viewers about the show shows no signs of slowing down.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will release on December 4. more less

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From its star-studded cast to the curiosity surrounding Pakistan's first Netflix original, several factors have made the show a talking point. But what makes it such a big deal, and why has it caught the attention of Indian viewers? Let's find out.

The Netflix factor

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India got its first Netflix original series, Sacred Games, in 2018. Since then, the streaming platform has witnessed tremendous growth in the country, producing several original shows and films. Eight years after the release of India's first original series, Pakistan is gearing up for the release of its first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Deep Dive What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about, and is it based on a book? The series follows six love stories across three generations, exploring romance, family dynamics, troubled pasts and generational trauma. It is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu novel of the same name. Are Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan romantically paired in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo? No. Their characters’ storylines run parallel to each other. Fawad Khan’s love story is with Vittoria, played by Sanam Saeed. Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stream on Netflix in India? The articles do not confirm whether it will be available in India. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded Netflix to follow its advisory on Pakistani content, while a film workers’ federation threatened to withdraw its members from Netflix productions if the show went ahead.

Pakistani shows have enjoyed considerable popularity in India over the years, helping actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed build a loyal following here. With all four actors playing key roles in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the show has generated considerable curiosity among Indian viewers even before its release.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from being promoted as Netflix's first Pakistani original series, the show has an international release planned. It was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the UK, giving it an international canvas. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's reunion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from being promoted as Netflix's first Pakistani original series, the show has an international release planned. It was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the UK, giving it an international canvas. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's reunion {{/usCountry}}

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This is arguably one of the biggest draws for Indian viewers. Fawad and Mahira became hugely popular in India after starring together in Humsafar (2011), which developed a loyal following among Indian audiences. Their reunion has revived nostalgia for the show and their on-screen chemistry. However, the two actors are not romantically paired in the Netflix series. They play characters whose storylines run parallel to each other.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's on-screen reunion

The series also brings together another popular on-screen pair: Fawad and Sanam Saeed. The two became familiar to Indian audiences after starring in the 2012 Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which found a following in India.

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In Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, viewers will get to see them share screen space again. Fawad plays Mehmood Akhtar, whose love story with Vittoria, played by Sanam, forms an important part of the narrative. Vittoria is an Italian woman whom Mehmood meets and eventually marries.

Hania Aamir, who also plays a pivotal role in the series, is another familiar face for Indian viewers. Her dramas, including Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, have been widely watched and discussed among audiences here.

Fawad and Mahira's Bollywood stint

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's popularity in India also grew after they made their Bollywood debuts. Fawad made his Hindi film debut with Khoobsurat (2014), opposite Sonam Kapoor, and went on to star in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Mahira, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).

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Both actors received considerable attention from Indian audiences, but their Bollywood careers were cut short after the 2016 industry-wide ban on Pakistani artists working in India. Their return to a project that will be released on a global streaming platform has therefore generated renewed interest among their Indian fans.

Romance, family drama and interconnected stories

Pakistani dramas have found an audience in India partly because of their exploration of romance, complicated relationships and family dynamics. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo draws on many of these familiar themes. The show brings together six love stories across three generations. It explores romance, family dynamics, troubled pasts, sibling rivalry and generational trauma. This mix of emotional romance and interconnected family stories is a familiar appeal of Pakistani television dramas that have found viewers in India.

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The controversy has added to the curiosity

The series has also become a talking point because of calls to stop its release in India. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, asking that Netflix not stream the show in India.

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Following this, on Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reminded Netflix to adhere to an advisory issued in May 2025 regarding Pakistani content on streaming platforms in India. The advisory in question was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian government had asked OTT platforms to stop streaming content originating in Pakistan.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4. Itis created and directed by Momina Duraid and is based on the Urdu novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq.