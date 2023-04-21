Priyanka Chopra did more action on Citadel than Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans in MCU, says Joe Russo: ‘No rest for her’

Earlier this week, the team behind Citadel kicked off its global premiere in London, England. Executive producers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were joined by the cast of Citadel including Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Joe recently shared how hard Priyanka was pushed on the sets when it came to action sequences. The filmmaker revealed that she had done more action on the Prime Video web series than Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans in the films he and his brother had directed. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood)

Prime Video's Citadel will premiere on April 28.

Joe Russo was all praises for Priyanka on Citadel. The American director felt that he had never worked with an actor as enthusiastic as her and even compared her to Tom Cruise. The Hollywood star is known for doing all of his stunts himself. Priyanka herself revealed that 80% of the stunts on the show are all done by her, and not a stunt double. It required a lot of preparation and training to film those tough action sequences.

Indian Express quoted the director detailing the amount of physical she put in on the show. He said, “The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” Jo also shared that Priyanka carried “a lot of physicality of season one”.

He continued, "It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies, when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her."

The spy series premieres on April 28 with the first two episodes. A new episode will be out every week and the season finale of the show will air on May 26. Citadel has already been renewed for a second series which is expected to be filmed in California. There are separate versions of Citadel also being filmed in Italy and India. Raj and DK are helming the Indian Citadel which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

