Jordan Belfort children: All on Chandler and Carter as The Real Wolf of Wall Street streams

A new three-part Paramount documentary titled The Real Wolf of Wall Street begins streaming this week on July 14. The show will explore Jordan Belfort's rise and fall, using footage never seen before, FBI files, and old interviews.

Jordan Belfrot with his daughter on her wedding day (Instagram)

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While Belfort's past actions caused significant family tension, they have successfully rebuilt their bond over the years.

During his prison time, Belfort said his main motivation to change was his children. In a reflective Instagram post, he described closing his eyes in his cell, picturing their faces, and promising to prove to them that “their dad can do it right.” S

Jordan Belfort's children

Belfort has two children – a daughter named Chandler and a son named Carter. Belfort was married to Nadine Caridi.

Belfort spent 22 months in prison for securities fraud and market manipulation. Both siblings are now adults and are handling their father’s legacy in their own ways.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandler Belfort, his eldest child and only daughter, was born in 1993. She studied psychology and now works as a registered mental health counselor and psychotherapist, according to her Psychology Today profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandler Belfort, his eldest child and only daughter, was born in 1993. She studied psychology and now works as a registered mental health counselor and psychotherapist, according to her Psychology Today profile. {{/usCountry}}

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She has spoken about her upbringing, noting that it was more complex than media portrayals and that her father was a “complicated man." In November 2021, her father walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Connor Winter, marking a meaningful personal milestone.

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Carter Belfort, Chandler’s younger brother, followed a path closer to the family business, though under stricter modern standards. Born in 1995, he trained in business and marketing and briefly explored a music career before moving into corporate brand management.

He now works alongside his father as the Vice President of Brand Development at the Jordan Belfort Company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Carter often praises his father’s sharp mind and sales instincts, viewing him as a valuable mentor and he describes learning corporate strategy from his father as a practical, real world masterclass in resilience.

Carter shares the closest public and professional connection with his father.

– By Tusharika Tripathi