July 2026 K-dramas: Namkoong Min, Lee Dong Wook, Nam Joo Hyuk, Park Eun Bin and Gong Hyo Jin lead blockbuster line-up

July is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for K-drama fans this year. From long-awaited sequels and fantasy epics to emotional romances and crime thrillers, the month has something for almost every mood. Here are all the major K-dramas arriving in July 2026.

1. Love in Sync

July 2026 K-dramas: The Husband, A Shop for Killers 2, The East Palace and more set to premiere.

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Love in Sync brings together two people who couldn't be more different. Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo/L) is a respected psychological counsellor whose extraordinary empathy often leaves him emotionally exhausted, while Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), a former idol, is trying to build a career as an actress after being criticised for her emotionally flat performances. Everything changes when a mysterious supernatural incident leaves them feeling each other's emotions. As they struggle to understand their strange connection, the two grow closer, helping each other heal old wounds and unexpectedly finding love along the way. The drama premieres on July 4, 2026, on U+ Mobile TV and streams globally on Disney+.

2. The Husband

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{{^usCountry}} Kang Tae Ju (Namkoong Min) seems to have it all—a successful career as the director of Uri Hamkke Hospital and a respected reputation. But behind closed doors, his marriage to Ko Se Yun (Lee Seol), the chairwoman of the hospital's foundation, has already fallen apart. Just a day after the couple agrees to divorce, Se Yun is kidnapped, and Tae Ju quickly becomes the prime suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kang Tae Ju (Namkoong Min) seems to have it all—a successful career as the director of Uri Hamkke Hospital and a respected reputation. But behind closed doors, his marriage to Ko Se Yun (Lee Seol), the chairwoman of the hospital's foundation, has already fallen apart. Just a day after the couple agrees to divorce, Se Yun is kidnapped, and Tae Ju quickly becomes the prime suspect. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Determined to find his missing wife and clear his name, Tae Ju is forced into a dangerous chase that brings him face-to-face with the ruthless No Man Hui (Kim Dae Myung). As the investigation unfolds, he also discovers long-buried secrets about his marriage that turn everything he believed upside down. Directed by Kim Jung Hyun and written by Jung Jae Ha, the 12-episode thriller premieres on July 4 on KBS2 and streams globally on Disney+. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Determined to find his missing wife and clear his name, Tae Ju is forced into a dangerous chase that brings him face-to-face with the ruthless No Man Hui (Kim Dae Myung). As the investigation unfolds, he also discovers long-buried secrets about his marriage that turn everything he believed upside down. Directed by Kim Jung Hyun and written by Jung Jae Ha, the 12-episode thriller premieres on July 4 on KBS2 and streams globally on Disney+. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Family Register

Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young), an aspiring animation writer who has spent her life carrying the stigma of being born out of wedlock. When past family conflicts resurface, she's forced to face difficult truths alongside her mother Na Se Ri (Han Go Eun), Noh Young Joo (Im Ji Eun) and arts centre director Lim Ji Hoo (Sung Ie On). The daily melodrama explores strained relationships, long-held resentment and the meaning of family. Directed by Kim Mi Sook and written by Park Ji Hyun, the 120-episode series premieres on July 6 on MBC TV and will also stream on Wavve.

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4. The Apartment Job

The Apartment Job puts Ji Sung in the role of Park Hae Gang, a former gang leader who just wants to leave his criminal past behind. But when billions of won mysteriously disappear from the maintenance fund of a brand-new apartment complex, he becomes convinced the money is hidden somewhere inside the building. Desperate to raise 10 billion won to save his older brother Yong Man (Jung Jin Young), Hae Gang does the last thing anyone expects—he runs for president of the residents' association.

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As he settles into apartment life, Hae Gang uncovers corruption, extortion and powerful people taking advantage of the community. Somewhere along the way, the man chasing money unexpectedly becomes the neighbourhood's unlikely hero. Directed by Jo Yong Won and written by Kim Yoon Young, the comedy-thriller premieres on Netflix on July 11, 2026.

5. Dream to You

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Written by Jung Eun Bi and directed by Yoo Sun Dong, Dream to You follows Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp) and Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), childhood friends who once shared the dream of becoming film directors. Fifteen years later, life has taken them in different directions. Soo Bin is now an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, while Yi Jae has traded her filmmaking ambitions for a career as a television reporter. When Soo Bin returns to South Korea, the two reconnect, and he reveals that every film he has made was inspired by Yi Jae. Their reunion brings back old feelings, forgotten dreams and questions about the paths they chose. The drama premieres on Viki and Viu on July 13, 2026.

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6. The East Palace

Few K-dramas arriving this July are as eagerly awaited as The East Palace, which also marks Nam Joo Hyuk's first project since completing his military service. Set in a fictional version of ancient Korea, the dark fantasy follows Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), a cursed warrior who can see ghosts and move between the human and spirit worlds. He teams up with court lady Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), who harbours a powerful spiritual force, after a mysterious curse begins consuming the royal palace. Called upon by the king (Cho Seung Woo), the two must uncover what's behind the supernatural threat before it destroys the kingdom. Directed by Choi Jung Kyu and written by Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won, the series premieres on Netflix on July 17, 2026.

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7. Spooky in Love

The series is a remake of the 2011 hit film Spellbound. Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), the poised CEO of a luxury hotel who has spent years hiding one unsettling secret, that she can see ghosts. The spirits that haunt her aren't looking to scare her; they want her help uncovering the truth behind their deaths.

Things get even more complicated when she crosses paths with ace prosecutor Ma Gang Uk (Yang Se Jong), a fearless lawyer who can take on any criminal but is terrified of the supernatural. Despite their completely opposite personalities, the two team up to solve eerie cases linked to unsolved murders. Meanwhile, Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu), the CEO of Raymond Hotel Jeju, finds himself caught in Yeo Ri's increasingly mysterious world. The series premieres on Netflix on July 18.

8. A Shop for Killers 2

After making a strong impression with its first season in 2024, A Shop for Killers will be back with eight new episodes, continuing the story from Kang Ji Young's novel The Killer's Shopping Mall. Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Jun) has survived the brutal attacks from Season 1 and is now running "murthehelp," the secret dark-web weapons marketplace her uncle left behind. But taking over the business also makes her Babylon's next target. Led by Bale (Jo Han-sun), the ruthless mercenary group is determined to wipe her out and take control of the operation. Things take another turn when Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook), believed to be dead, unexpectedly returns.

Reunited, uncle and niece team up with trusted allies Min Hye (Geum Hae Na), Pasin (Kim Min) and Brother (Lee Tae Young) to fight back and protect everything their family has built. The second season premieres on Disney+ on July 22.

9. Love on the Menu

Love on the Menu brings former lovers Han Gyu Rim (Ahn Hee Yeon aka Hani of EXID), who runs a neighbourhood side-dish shop, and chef Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin), back into each other's lives eight years after their breakup. As old feelings resurface, they're forced to face past heartbreak, family baggage and the possibility of giving love another shot.

Written by Lee Kyung Hee and directed by Hong Seok Gu, the drama premieres on July 25 on KBS2 and will also stream internationally on Netflix.

10. A Bona Fide Killer

Based on Yoon's popular Kakao webtoon, A Bona Fide Killer stars Gong Hyo Jin as Yoo Bo Na, an ordinary office worker with an extraordinary secret—she's the legendary assassin known as Kingfisher. Fresh back from maternity leave, Bo Na is trying to settle into family life while keeping her double life hidden from her husband, investigative journalist Kwon Tae Seong (Jung Joon Won), who has spent years hunting the mysterious killer without realising she's been right beside him all along. Detective Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) is also closing in on Kingfisher, setting up a tense cat-and-mouse chase.

Mixing action with dark comedy, the series premieres on MBC on July 31. An international streaming platform has yet to be announced.

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