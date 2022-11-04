Kaiyum Kalavum review: Interesting and bizarre dark comedy about magic realism

Kaiyum Kalavum, which is currently streaming on Sony Liv, is the kind of show one might not instantly fall in love with. With each episode, you’re likely to slowly get sucked into the bizarre world created by writer-director Roju, who made a smashing debut with the head-turning show Kallachirippu a few years ago. In a refreshing departure from his maiden show, Roju treads an even gutsier path with Kaiyum Kalavum which beautifully explores magic realism, a concept rarely touched upon in Tamil web series space. With its generous dose of dark humour and some unimaginably wacky characters, here’s a show that’s definitely worth your time. Also read: Tamil Rockerz review: A thriller so predictable it never keeps you on the edge of your seat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series is centered on two star-crossed thieves who eventually fall in love because that’s what the universe wants for them. However, this isn’t your quintessential love story where the boy and girl fall in love at first sight. In fact, the story takes its own sweet time to even make the pair meet for the first time. There’s not much of a plot per se in Kaiyum Kalavum which follows a series of serendipitous events that bring together Police (Roju), who has an itch to destroy people’s desires around him and Anbu (Sanchana Natarajan), an unlucky pickpocket who’s always known for messing up plans. It also features a bunch of wacky characters whose actions unknowingly have an impact on Roju and Anbu's union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a show that expects you to not question its logic. This fact is established quite early on but it takes some time, as a viewer, for one to get used to it. What’s really interesting about Roju’s narrative style is that he takes every storytelling cliché and turns it on its head and offers a fresh spin. It’s quite possible that not a lot of people will be open to this style of storytelling but the sheer conviction to break the norm deserves special praise.

As the writer-director of the show, it only makes sense why Roju also plays the lead part. No other would have understood the character better than Roju himself and played it so convincingly. Sanchana Natarajan, who has mostly remained underrated in Tamil cinema, gets a solid part after a long time and she has done so well. It’s also worth praising that a trans woman is cast to play a key character that’s present throughout the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaiyum KalavumDirector: RojuCast: Roju, Sanchana Natarajan