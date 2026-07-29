Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Aly Goni for targeting Kushal Tandon in Alliance: ‘Aap ek agenda ke saath aaye the’

The latest episode of Alliance offered a dramatic confrontation after Kamya Punjabi entered the show to meet Kushal Tandon. Kamya has been vocal about her support for Kushal throughout his Alliance journey, and her latest entry into the headquarters turned out to be nothing short of explosive. From questioning alliances to calling out gameplay, Kamya came armed with opinions and didn’t hold back while addressing the housemates — especially Aly Goni.

Kamya Punjabi called out Aly Goni for picking on Kushal Tandon's gameplay.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before getting into the game, Kamya appreciated those who stood by Kushal during his difficult moments. Thanking Sohail Khan and Mini Mathur, she said, "Sohail bhai, dil se thank you so much for supporting him. Mini, you went to him when he was alone. That was a heavy moment for all of us. It felt good to see you there. Thank you so much."

What Kamya told Aly

Kamya then confronted Aly Goni over his gameplay. Calling out his claim of playing an organic game, she said, "Aly, aapne kaha ki aap ek organic game khel rahe ho, lekin aap ek agenda ke saath aaye the. Aapne aate hi kaha tha ki Kushal ko aisa lag raha hai ki woh game chala raha hai. Kushal toh game ke andar hai, usse kaise lagega? Audience ko lag raha hai (You said you were playing an organic game, but it seems you are here with an agenda. You entered and said that Kushal seems to think he is running the game. He is inside. How will he know? That is what the audience thinks)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When Aly questioned her claim, Kamya stood her ground and said, "Yes, there is a clip where you said this." She further accused Aly and his alliance of strategising against Kushal, saying, "You sit in a room and plan on nominating Kushal and to target him only. Sohail did not agree, which is why it did not happen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Aly questioned her claim, Kamya stood her ground and said, "Yes, there is a clip where you said this." She further accused Aly and his alliance of strategising against Kushal, saying, "You sit in a room and plan on nominating Kushal and to target him only. Sohail did not agree, which is why it did not happen." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As the finale inches closer, Kamya also gave Kushal a final piece of advice, urging him to stay composed despite the constant provocation. She said, “Say whatever you feel, but do not lose your temper. Only one week is left. Salman had also said that even if anyone tries to trigger, just laugh.”

More about Alliance

The Alliance is a high-stakes, strategy-based reality show on Prime Video, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu. The series features 16 celebrities and creators who enter in pairs, only to navigate a ruthless game of shifting alliances, psychological warfare, and both physical and mental challenges. New episodes stream daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.

Talking about exits, Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by the alliances, and Ravi Kishan took a voluntary exit to return to his duties as a parliamentarian. Replacing them, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie joined the game. Content creator Dolly Javed has also been eliminated from Alliance.