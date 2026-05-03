Kapil Sharma unites Samay Raina, Sunil Pal for an episode, internet jokes ‘Shaktimaan ko bhi bula lete’

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s World Laughter Day special wasn’t just about punchlines – it doubled up as a headline-making reunion episode. While Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia came together on screen for the first time since India’s Got Latent controversy, it was Samay’s unexpected face-off with Sunil Pal that truly stole the spotlight.

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have a strained history, with Sunil previously taking public jabs at Samay during India’s Got Latent controversy.

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The two comedians turned their much-talked-about off-screen tension into roast material, blending awkward history with sharp humour. The result? The segment has social media buzzing, with many calling it the crossover they didn’t know they needed.

Sunil Pal, Samay Raina reunite

Samay and Ranveer reunited on screen for the first time since the India’s Got Latent controversy, as they joined comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special episode marking World Laughter Day.

Kapil had a surprise up his sleeve for the episode, bringing comedian Sunil Pal on the show as well, along with Samay and Ranveer. The segment and Sunil and Samay’s interaction have been grabbing attention on social media, especially in light of their earlier tense exchange linked to India’s Got Talent controversy.

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users were taken by surprise after Samay and Sunil appeared together on the comedy show, given their complicated past and previous public spats. Many couldn’t believe the unlikely reunion, with reactions ranging from shock to amusement flooding timelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users were taken by surprise after Samay and Sunil appeared together on the comedy show, given their complicated past and previous public spats. Many couldn’t believe the unlikely reunion, with reactions ranging from shock to amusement flooding timelines. {{/usCountry}}

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Many joked that the makers should have gone all out and invited Mukesh Khanna, known for starring in Shaktimaan, to make the episode even more entertaining. For context, Mukesh had also publicly called out Samay during the India’s Got Latent row.

“Bs mukesh khanna ko b bula lete to maja aa jata (They should have called Mukesh Khanna too, it would have been fun),” one comment read, with one mentioning, “Shaktimaan ko bhi bulana tha (They should have called Shaktimaan too)/”

“Can you see samay's reaction,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Makers knew what they are doing”. One wrote, “I want a meetup of samay- mukesh khanna , deepak kalal - puneet superstar, carryminati - karan Johar.”

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“Shaktiman reh gya bas (Only Shaktimaan was left behind),” one joked, with one quipping, “Bigg boss by Netflix.”

Other comments read: ‘We want shaktiman as well”, “Krazyyyyyyy”, “Omgmgmgmgiggkgkgkfkgkggmg yikessss”, “Now netflix not gonna chill more”, “Internet is getting wild nowdays” and “Oh goshh”. “Crazyyyyyy ho gya (It was crazy),” one social media user wrote.

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal’s complicated past

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal have a strained history, with Sunil previously taking public jabs at Samay during India’s Got Latent controversy. At that time, he also called out Ranveer Allahbadia for his problematic jokes.

In February 2025, Sunil Pal had given a scathing review of Samay's comedy. “I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” said Sunil, as quoted by Times Now. He was commenting on the controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent show, where Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial jokes about parents and sex. He had even called out the makers of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati for inviting them on the show.

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On the other hand, Samay called Sunil Pal a "frustrated man" during The Longest Interview podcast. When host Vaibhav Munjal showed Sunil Pal's photo to Samay Raina, the comedian shared, “I don't think about him (Sunil Pal). One thing I learned very early on in my life is that if somebody is saying sh** about others, they are going through something. I don't feel offended... It's better if he is talking about me. No matter if he's talking good or bad about me, after all, he is talking about me. I feel bad for him."

"Something is bothering him, some insecurity. That man doesn't have mental peace. I hope he gets peace. Someone who is at peace doesn't enjoy disrupting anyone else's peace of mind. There is some frustration. I don't know him as a person, I have nothing against him. Sunil Pal was iconic, although Raju Shrivastav was better," he added. Previously, the two came together for an advertisement to promote a clothing brand.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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