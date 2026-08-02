Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple on India's Got Latent; fans call him, 'Man with a golden heart'

The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured singer Karan Aujla on the judges' panel alongside comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua. While the show is known for Samay's witty one-liners and the panellists taking humorous digs at one another, this time it was a heartwarming moment that won viewers' hearts.

Karan Aujla sponsors Maldives tickets for couple

Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to couple on India's Got Latent.

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Contestant Vijendra Rajak impressed everyone with his wheel stunt performance. During the interaction that followed, the judges also met his wife, and the couple revealed that they eloped as their parents didn't agree with their relationship. Vijendra shared that after just a month of dating, his wife (then-girlfriend) insisted that they get married. Despite financial hardships, he agreed, and the two tied the knot. However, he also revealed that he later had to deal with a police complaint filed by his wife's family.

Samay asked Vijendra about his biggest goal in life, to which he replied that he wanted to visit the Maldives. Hearing this, Karan immediately offered to sponsor the couple's tickets. He said, "You will be happy to go to Maldives right? So, I will sponsor your tickets." Samay called Karan's gesture "sweet", while Karan added, "You are getting this because of your wife."

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Vijendra shared a video from the show on Instagram and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Vijendra shared a video from the show on Instagram and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also thanked the other panellists, writing, “Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness.”

Internet reacts

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Fans were all praise for Karan's thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, "My Respect for Karan Aujla just went up!" Another comment read, "Golden heart." One more user wrote, "Karan Aujla winning hearts beyond music. Moments like these show the human side behind the celebrity image." Another fan commented, "Karan Aujla just won everyone’s heart. What an amazing person. 🥹"

About Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla is a Punjabi singer, rapper and songwriter, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in contemporary Punjabi music. Known for hit tracks such as Softly, Tauba Tauba, Admirin You, Winning Speech, and 52 Bars, he has built a massive global fan following.