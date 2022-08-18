Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialed Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif before wedding: 'She getting married made us emotional'

Karan Johar finally got the opportunity to grill Vicky Kaushal for not inviting him and many others from the industry to his intimate wedding with Katrina Kaif last year. Soon after Vicky got seated on the Koffee With Karan season 7 couch, Karan mentioned how he was not invited to his “magical” wedding and added that Vicky was not even feeling bad about it on being prodded about the same. Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals on Koffee With Karan what he told pandit during wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky replied that he and Katrina Kaif were “feeling terribly bad” about it and before he could give an explanation, Karan cut him short to reveal how he and Alia drunk-dialed him just before the wedding. Sharing the incident, Karan said, “Me and Alia had drunk-dialed him once from Delhi. We were shooting and were both drinking wine and looking at the stars and we were like, ‘who do we call?’ We said we want to call Vicky and Katrina. It was right before their shaadi (wedding). We called them and we were like, ‘we are so happy for you, our hearts are happy.' Because both of us love Katrina. I got to know you much later but Katrina I have known for years. Just the fact that she getting married made us all emotional and fussy and happy.”

Karan also took credit for Vicky and Katrina's love story as Katrina had shared her liking for Vicky during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. The two went on to become friends much later.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at a heritage hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of limited friends and family members. The heavily guarded wedding was not confirmed by the couple until they shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram.

Sharing the first pictures from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote on their respective Instagram pages, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

