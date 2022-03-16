Kareena Kapoor Khan: My streaming debut also my return to acting after my second child

For a long time, there has been a buzz around Kareena Kapoor Khan making her OTT debut. And the actor, in an exclusive chat with us, has finally confirmed it, saying her first streaming project also marks her return to the acting world after having her second baby, Jehangir aka Jeh.

The actor will be walking into the digital space with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew,” Khan tells us, adding that the layered narrative of the murder mystery convinced her to take the plunge.

“The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it… murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on,” shares the actor, who welcomed Jeh in February, 2021.

The film will be helmed by Ghosh, who is also backing the project with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim. Talking about working with Ghosh, Khan says, “I’ve seen his (Ghosh’s) films and needless to say I love his work. I love that he has his own method and style and is so sure of what he wants to do… every actor appreciates a director with a vision. I connected with the script”.

The freedom to push boundaries as an artiste is something that got Khan curious about the web and its style of working.

“I’m (really) excited to make my OTT debut. I’m a huge consumer of content on OTT and I’m blown away by the quality of content available that suits every kind of audience. The OTT world is not new in our house, especially with Saif (Saif Ali Khan, husband and actor) who starred in one of India’s most well-known shows, Sacred Games,” mentions the mother of two.

Lauding the medium for writing a new script for creative voices, especially women, the 41-year-old says, “The films and series (on the medium) these days are more content driven than they used to be, which offers creators, actors and the viewers the freedom to experiment, engage and experience an ocean of new stories. And women are definitely leading the way when it comes to this space… the scripts written for them have no confines and that to me is the most exciting part”.

Khan will co-star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the yet-untitled project, which is yet to go on floors. “Working with them is something I am really looking forward to… they both are fine actors. I can’t wait to get back on set and begin work on the film,” she concludes.

