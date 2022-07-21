Kartik Aaryan reacts to Ranveer Singh mimicking him on Koffee With Karan, reveals the one thing he got wrong

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the first guests on Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2. In the episode, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, Ranveer mimicked everyone from Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan to Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan. His Kartik Aaryan impression was also one of the highlights of the episode. While many on social media praised Ranveer for getting the accents and mannerism of different Bollywood actors spot on, now Kartik himself has reacted to Ranveer’s mimicry. Read more: Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh's Hrithik impression get rave reviews on Twitter

In a new interview, Kartik was asked if he had watched the Koffee With Karan episode with Ranveer’s impersonation of him. The actor said while he had not watched the episode, he had seen Ranveer’s video from it. Kartik praised Ranveer for his mimicry, while also pointing out that the actor must have been ‘really watching’ his videos to mimic him the way he did. However, Kartik clarified that unlike Ranveer’s impression of him, he actually does say ‘thank you’, and not just ‘mime it’.

“I didn’t see the episode, but I have seen the video of Ranveer (Singh) and yeah he is really watching my videos. He was good. But, main actually ‘thank you’ bolta hoon, mime nahin karta (I actually say ‘thank you’ and not just mime it),” Kartik Aaryan told Bollywood Hungama.

Kartik was also asked about his popularity on the latest season of the Karan Johar-hosted celebrity chat show. “I am fine with anything. I am happy that jahaan pe bhi jo bhi baatein chalti rehti hain bas positive tareeke se chalein. (I am happy as long as the conversations about me are positive),” Kartik said.

Karan had recently confirmed that Kartik and Sara Ali Khan once dated. During her appearance on the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara had discussed her ex, ‘who seems to be everyone's ex’. She appeared to have made a reference to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik were seen together in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal.

