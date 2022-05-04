Kashmera Shah confirms Payal Rohatgi isn't lying about having suicidal thoughts after an old relationship

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi recently revealed that she once had suicidal tendencies and had even cut her hand during a detrimental relationship post her Bigg Boss 2 appearance. Payal and Saisha Shinde were declared unsafe and were told by host Kangana Ranaut to share their secrets on the latest Judgement Day. Now Payal's friend Kashmera Shah has reacted to her story, claiming that it was indeed true as she had visited Payal at that time. Also read: Sangram Singh reacts to Payal Rohatgi saying he should find someone else as she can't get pregnant: 'I can only laugh'

Taking to Twitter, Kashmera wrote on Tuesday, “Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying (sic).”

In the video, Payal says before breaking down in tears, "There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands."

She added that she would beg the person, saying, “I need you back. Please come back. I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die.”

Payal is currently in relationship with former wrestler Sangram Singh. The two have been together for more than a decade but are yet to tie the knot. Sangram recently entered the show as a guest and asked her to marry him.

Sangram also supported her when she claimed that her inability to produce kids was one of the reasons behind the delay in their wedding. Calling her brave, Sangram had told ETimes, "Payal is a very brave girl. I am proud of her. Yes, her IVF failed and the doctors told her that she won't be able to conceive. But, so what? What is most important is that we love each other as we are. Tomorrow, the same problem I could have had; maybe I was unable to produce kids. Would Payal have left me then? Certainly not. Yes, she did tell me that I should start looking for someone else to marry and have kids of my own, but I could only laugh at what she suggested. We are together and we shall remain together forever."

