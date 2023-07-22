Kathryn Murdoch on why her family doesn't watch Succession: ‘Didn’t reflect my reality at all'

If there's a mystery as remotely fascinating as whether the British royal family watches The Crown on Netflix, it's whether the Murdoch family watches HBO drama Succession. The Emmy-nominated show is reportedly based on the inheritance struggles within the la familia of media moghul Rupert Murdoch. (Also Read: Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: Succession, The Last of Us, The Bear, Jeremy Strong, Jenna Ortega get top nods)

Do the Murdochs watch Succession?

Succession is reportedly based on the Murdoch family

Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law and entrepreneur Kathryn Murdoch has revealed in a new interview whether her family watches Succession or not. “We did try, but not for very long. I made it through, like, the first half of the first episode. We watched it together; we turned it off. It just felt weird,” Kathryn told Vanity Fair when asked if she and her husband James Murdoch watch the HBO drama reportedly based on their family.

Why do Kathryn and James not watch Succession?

When probed, Kathryn also revealed the reason behind her family not watching the Emmy-winning drama. “It didn’t reflect my reality at all, and so it didn’t illuminate anything, or understand anything. A lot of the characters are caricatures. You know, they are the worst versions of people. People are complex, and it’s rare that you have someone that’s a hundred percent awful in every way…. I just didn’t recognize anyone in it, and so it didn’t appeal to me," Kathryn said in the same interview.

About the Murdoch family

Rupert Murdoch has been married four times. He has a daughter, Prudence, from first wife, Patricia Booker. He has three children, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James, from his second wife, Anna Torv. He has two daughters, Grace and Chloe, from the third wife, Wedni Deng. His fourth wife was supermodel Jerry Hall, whom he divorced last year. As per a Vanity Fair report, the divorce statement barred Jerry from providing any inputs to the writers of Succession.

About Succession

Succession is a family dramedy created by Jesse Armstrong that premiered on HBO in 2018. It stars Brian Cox as the patriarch, along with Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin among others. The show recently concluded after a run of four seasons. It is available in India on Jio Cinema.

