Katrina Kaif teases Koffee With Karan appearance but not with Vicky Kaushal. Here's who might join her

Actor Katrina Kaif has in a new post hinted about featuring in an upcoming episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif gets rap lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi on Phone Bhoot set)

In the first photo, Katrina looked at the ground as she gave a pose. She smiled at the camera in the next picture. She kept her hand near her head in the last photo while posing for the lens. For the photoshoot, Katrina wore a black and white striped long flowy dress and paired it with silver heels.

Katrina captioned the post, "Anyone for Koffee?? (hot beverage, white heart and black heart emojis)." Reacting to her post, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a man raising hand emoji. Actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan posted a heart eyes emoji. Earlier, Ishaan Khatter had also hinted that he'll be part of the show. He, Katrina and Siddhanth will be seen together in Phone Bhoot.

Fans were also left excited. A person said, "Can't wait for this trio to grace Koffee with Karan." "Cutest bhoots (ghosts) will slay on the show," read another comment. "World is going to witness the cutest hottest and most beautiful bhoot (ghost)," said another fan.

Previouly, there were speculations that Katrina will appear on Koffee With Karan 7 with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. As per a Pinkvilla report, Katrina will appear on the show with Siddhant and actor Ishaan Khatter. The trio will be seen together for the first time in their upcoming film Phone Bhoot.

Earlier, Ishaan had posted a string of pictures on Instagram teasing that he will be appearing on Koffee With Karan. In the photos, he gave different poses during his photoshoot. The actor wore a printed shirt, white pants and brown shoes. He captioned the post, "Koffee date with ________ (hot beverage emoji). #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7." Siddhant commented, "Bhoot..."

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is all set to release on November 4. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Setupathi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Katrina will also be a part of Tiger 3 also featuring Salman Khan.

