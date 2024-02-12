Valentine's Day K-drama special: Ditch the crowded restaurants and predictable rom-coms this Valentine's Day! Instead, cuddle up with your partner and indulge yourselves in slow-burning love with these 10 underrated K-dramas. Whether you're a long-time fan of classics like Coffee Prince or just starting your Korean drama journey, while finding yourself stuck on shows like My Liberation Notes, there's something for everyone. From slice-of-life journeys to passionate encounters, get ready to be swept away by these magical shows. K-dramas for Valentine’s: 10 underrated romances to watch on Netflix; My Liberation Notes to Itaewon class(Netflix)

Top 10 K-dramas for Valentine’s Day

My Liberation Notes

The K-drama follows the Yeom siblings, who are grappling with the challenges of making ends meet in their 9-5 jobs. Featuring Kim Ji Won and Son Suk Ku in a romantic storyline, the show provides a realistic portrayal that not everything is a fairytale. It's a relatable series, particularly for those in their late 20s or early 30s.

Coffee Prince

If you enjoy snacking on popcorn while watching Korean classics, then Coffee Prince is the perfect Netflix binge-watch for you. Featuring Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun, and Yoon Eun Hye in lead roles, the story revolves around a tomboy who is mistaken for a young man and decides to maintain the deception to secure employment. However, things start going unplanned when her male boss starts to develop feelings for her.

Something in the Rain

Tired of typical teen romance? Starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In, this series follows a single career woman who reunites with her best friend's younger brother after his return from working abroad for three years. What begins as an attempt to reconnect soon blossoms into a heartfelt romance.

Itaewon Class

The official synopsis of the show reads, “An ex-con opens a street bar in Itaewon, while also seeking revenge on the family who was responsible for his father's death.” Considered one of the top Netflix K-dramas, Itaewon Class featuring Park Seo Joon is an ideal choice for Valentine's Day, especially if you and your partner enjoy a mix of action, thriller, slow-burn romance, and heart-wrenching storytelling.

Healer

Though the romance in this Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young drama unfolds faster than in other slow-burn K-dramas, their undeniable chemistry makes it a fan favorite. While it may not be considered highly underrated, it's packed with swoon-worthy moments. This super romantic action-mystery drama will keep you on the edge of your seat, with Ji Chang Wook bringing both sexiness and adorableness to his role, which is definitely a major plus.

When the weather is Fine

A cellist returns to her hometown after facing disappointment in the city, renewing her connection with a bookstore owner she previously knew. Their quiet interactions and slow-burning romance offer a heartwarming tale of healing and second chances. The show stars Park Min Young and Song Kang Joon in the lead role.

Our Blues

Some were drawn to it by BTS' Jimin's soulful OST, while others were captivated by the engaging plotlines of various characters unfolding across parallel timelines. Our Blues, without centering on one main character, intricately explores the love and growth of multiple generations and circumstances. Set on Jeju Island, this anthology series explores various characters' lives and interconnected stories.

Our Beloved Summer

Years after their high school breakup, two ex-lovers who couldn't bear each other find themselves filming a documentary together. This leads to hilarious arguments and raw feelings as they face their history and consider the idea of getting back together. The K-drama stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in lead roles while the infamous OST Christmas Tree is covered by BTS’ V.

One Spring Night

“A couple in their 30s has dated for many years. When they begin to discuss marriage, they begin to look upon their relationship in a different light.” Featuring Jung Hae In, Han Ji Min, and Kim Jun Han, "One Spring Night" may be less extravagant than other dramas, but it holds a unique allure. In the story, a librarian and a pharmacist, both trapped in their daily routines, feel a magnetic pull toward each other despite their differing personalities.

Hospital Playlist

Five close friends who are doctors balance their busy careers, personal lives, and new romances in the lively setting of a hospital. If you fall for the series then be at ease, know that there are multiple seasons available. What makes the series special is its warmth that quickly draws you into the various storylines, and the gradual development of romantic relationships is a key aspect of the overall narrative.