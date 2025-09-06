Kiku Sharda breaks silence on reports of his exit from Kapil Sharma's show, fight with Krushna Abhishek

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda has dismissed rumours of his exit from The Great Indian Kapil Show after an alleged feud with Krushna Abhishek. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kiku posted a black and white picture with Krushna Abhishek. Amid rift rumours, Kiku Sharda shared a new photo with Krushna Abhishek.

Kiku Sharda clears the air about fight with Krushna Abhishek

In the photo, both of them put their fingers to their lips as they looked at the camera. The words written on it read, "A never-ending story." Sharing the post, Kiku captioned it, "Yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega (This bond will never break)!" (Flexed biceps and raising hands emojis) The 'fight' was a prank only."

What did Kiku say about exiting Kapil Sharma's show

Kiku also shared that he is still a part of Kapil's show. "Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar (family). Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain (So leave all these and go to Netflix to watch the show--which has only three episodes left)," concluded the post.

Fans heave a sigh of relief

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You two are best." A social media user commented, "Good, or elsewithout you therewould be no fun in wahcin the show." An Instagram user wrote, "Can't imagine show without Sunil, Kiku, Krushna. Stay together."

Why did he rumours emerge

Rumours of Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show began after a video of him fighting with Krushna emerged online. The behind-the-scenes showed the two in a heated exchange. In the clip, Kiku said, "Timepass kar raha hoon (Am I doing time pass)?" and Krushna replied, "Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hoon yaha se (Ok, then you do it. I am leaving)."

Kiku responded, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle (The thing is, if I have been called, then I might as well finish it)." Krushna said, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice," to which Kiku replied, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai (There's no question of raising voice, you are taking it in a wrong way)."

An insider told Screen, “There was no sudden exit and definitely no tension within the team. His involvement in Rise & Fall began only after he wrapped up his commitments to Kapil’s show, which may have led to the confusion among fans.”

About Kiku's new project

Kiku will be seen in a new reality show, Rise and Fall. It has 15 contestants locked in, including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan and Aarush Bhola. The show is streaming on Amazon MX Player and is hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover.