Is Kiku Sharda leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show after clash with Krushna Abhishek? Archana Puran Singh responds

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is all set to appear in a new reality show titled Rise & Fall. Amid this, rumours began circulating that he has exited Kapil Sharma’s popular Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, allegedly following a fallout with fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek. Speculation about Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek's rift dismissed; their heated exchange was a scripted prank.

Is Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show?

However, according to a report by Screen, these claims are false. Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is also a key member of The Great Indian Kapil Show, dismissed the rumours, stating they are "absolutely not true."

Another insider told the publication, “There was no sudden exit and definitely no tension within the team. His involvement in Rise & Fall began only after he wrapped up his commitments to Kapil’s show, which may have led to the confusion among fans.”

Kiku and Krushna's on set ‘fight’

Speculation about a rift between Kiku and Krushna escalated after a behind-the-scenes video surfaced on Instagram. The clip showed the two in a seemingly heated exchange, with Kiku saying, "Timepass kar raha hu? (Am I doing time pass?)" and Krushna replying sharply, "Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hu yaha se. (Ok, then you do it. I am leaving)" Kiku responded, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle. (The thing is if I have been called, then I might as well finish it)".

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Krushna was heard saying, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice," to which Kiku replied, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai.(There's no question of raising voice, you are taking it in a wrong way)"

The video prompted speculation about an on-set fight, fueling theories that the incident led to Kiku’s alleged departure from the show. However, a source told Screen, “That was just a prank pulled by Kiku and Krushna on a guest. The so-called argument was scripted and meant for laughs. In fact, they went on to shoot other episodes together afterwards.”

Kiku Sharda on Rise and Fall

Kiku Sharda will be seen as a contestant in Rise & Fall, which premieres on Amazon MX Player on September 6. The reality show is hosted by Ashneer Grover and features a diverse lineup, including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaaz Patel, among others.

Rise & Fall is a reality competition show that explores the dynamics of power, privilege, and teamwork. The format divides contestants into two groups: the Rulers, who live in luxury and make decisions, and the Grafters, who perform challenging physical tasks to earn money for the prize pot while living in basic conditions. Over time, alliances shift, and players can rise to power or fall from it, depending on their strategy, performance, and popularity.