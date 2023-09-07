Kim Kardashian sings eerie lullaby in American Horror Story Delicate trailer, but can she act? Best Twitter reactions

Kim Kardashian gave fans a first look at her acting skills in the trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, which was unveiled on Wednesday. After teaser clips and stills from season 12 of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series, FX finally gave a glimpse of Kim’s acting in American Horror Story: Delicate. And fans' verdict is all over the place, which is entirely understandable. Also read: Kim Kardashian shines in spooky and glamorous role in American Horror Story Delicate teaser

American Horror Story Delicate trailer

American Horror Story Delicate trailer: Kim Kardashian with Emma Roberts in a still from the trailer.

FX released a trailer for the horror anthology’s upcoming season on September 6, and it includes multiple scenes of Kim Kardashian. She tells Emma Roberts at the beginning of the trailer, "You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good." Kim is playing Siobhan Walsh, who seems to be a friend or employee of Emma's Anna Alcott.

Up-and-coming actor Anna wants a baby, but thinks some forces are conspiring to prevent her from becoming pregnant and eventually giving birth. These include Cara Delevingne's character, who Anna believes is following her. Kim tries to calm down her friend Anna as she tells her not to 'turn her dreams into nightmares'.

At one point, Kim asks Emma, “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Anna answers, “Yes.” Later in the trailer, Kim does not look like Anna's friend after all as she sings the lullaby Rock-a-bye Baby, a nursery rhyme and lullaby about babies falling out of trees.

Kim Kardashian in a still from the American Horror Story Delicate trailer.

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's acting

As soon as the trailer dropped, it whipped Twitter (X) into a frenzy. While some left tweets that sum up how they feel about the trailer, others said they'd watch the new season only for Kim. A person tweeted, "Is it me or the fact that Kim Kardashian is acting in this makes me want to see how well she does?"

Some were happy to see Kim shining in the trailer. One wrote, “Kim K being second on the ‘starring’ panel is major.” A person also said, “One of the best casting I must say.” One more wrote about her acting, “I'm telling you, Kim is gonna shock us all.” Another one said, “It’s so funny seeing kim in this but she served.” A fan also tweeted, “Oh my God Kimmy (Kim Kardashian) ate!!!”

Some were less than impressed though. One tweeted, “Just because Kim is in it, I may not watch this season.” Another said, "Honestly, I don't get it, why did they cast her?" Only reason I will skip this season." Reacting to the tweet, a person said, “Actually I had the same thought, but it seems interesting.”

About American Horror Story Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate will be split into two parts. Part One will premiere on September 20, 2023 and Part Two will debut at a later date. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly (EW), American Horror Story: Delicate is based on the thriller novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy,” Danielle had told EW in July. This marks the first time an American Horror Story season is based on a book. The novel’s plot is described as “gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

While speaking to Variety on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in May, Kim Kardashian had admitted that she was ‘so excited’ to begin filming the series. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience,” she had told the outlet at the time.

