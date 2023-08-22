American Horror Story Season 12: Release date, trailer, cast and more

American Horror Story is a horror anthology series with isolated themes for each season. The upcoming season is called American Horror Story: Delicate and will star Kim Kardashian. This is the first season without Ryan Murphy as showrunner. The season will be about spiders, so be prepared if you are afraid of them. American Horror Story: Delicate Poster. Pic Source: X/@lucianocmoretto

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," FX chairman John Landgraf stated. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

American Horror Story Season 12 Release Date

American Horror Story: Delicate will be released on September 30 on FX and drops the next day on Hulu.

What’s it about?

The new season of American Horror Story is based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. It follows a woman named Anna Alcott who becomes paranoid that evil forces are preventing her from having a baby. Anna's claims are likely to be proven to be real, and something sinister is at play as she descends into chaos. The season will explore the themes of people not believing women.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Story season 12?

The teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate is creepy and full of spiders. If you are afraid of spiders, then you might want to avoid watching the trailer. The trailer also shows some of the main cast members, including Kim Kardashian. There is also a creepy rendition of the song "Rock-a-bye Baby" playing in the background.

American Horror Story is not known for giving big trailers for their upcoming seasons. So, we might not get any more trailers for Delicate before it premieres. The teaser trailers have generated a lot of excitement for the new season of American Horror Story. Fans are eager to see what kind of terrifying story the show will tell this time around.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON