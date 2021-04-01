Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal, says 'not on paper, but in life'

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday announced that she is separating from husband Saahil Sehgal. The Girl on The Train actor posted a note on Instagram to announce that the decision is "not on paper, but in life".

She wrote: "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

"And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and I hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward ... Always.. ,),," she added.

Her friends and fans dropped comments extending their support to Kirti. Actor Divya Dutta said, “big hug to u my gal”, while Amrita Puri said, “so brave of you to be so honest and vulnerable on a public platform. But then you’ve always been (strong).” Actor Sayani Gupta wrote, "you know we are in your corner na.." and Indraneil Sengupta dropped a heart.

Kirti has been nailing one stellar performance after another on web series as well as Bollywood. Currently, she is among the biggest of names working in the OTT platform. She ended 2020 on a high note with Criminal Justice: Behind The Doors fetching her rave reviews.

Earlier speaking to Hindustan Times, she spoke on how she chooses from the web offers. She has said, "There’s no particular criteria as such, also because I have a certain filmography now (Pink, Mission Mangal, Indu Sarkar, Uri: The Surgical Strike). People know the work I’m generally associated with, so I don’t get anything which is just random. Pretty much everything I’m offered, is in a space I want to do, but obviously I can’t do everything."

"If I have five things, I want to be part of the most wonderful script and character. But, at the same time, I also need to see what is the team associated with it— the producers, platforms, the director. I look at all that as well. These are the few things. Also the kind of energies that would go into preparing and doing a particular character, the tougher the better. But, I should also have the right people around for me to feel confident that this can be worked on, and will come out well," she had also said.

She made her first Bollywood appearance in Khichdi: The Movie in 2010, followed by a role in Shaitaan in 2011. Kirti then appeared in successful films including Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019).