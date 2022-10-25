Kirti Kulhari shares why she's not too close with Four More Shots co-actors

Kirti Kulhari has worked on three seasons of Four More Shots and she has featured in all the seasons alongside lead co-actors Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta. Kirti feels working together for years may have enabled them to know likes and dislikes of each other, but it is more on the surface for her and not too close. (Also read: Kirti on kiss with Shefali in Human)

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, Kirti talked about her bond with the co-actors, how she has remained outside the group of girls this season and her best female buddies.

Asked about the kind of bond that may have developed between the co-actors, Kirti said, “Personally, I have seen the girls come together in groups of two or three. This season I have been out of the group. I had stepped away but I believe Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J have come together. I was more in a contemplative and that kind of mind space. By now, we know each other in terms of behaviour, triggers, likes and dislikes etc.”

She added, “I think there are things that bother us about each other but I'd not know if we have ever sat together and spoken about things that bother us about each other. If that has happened, I have not been part of it.” Bani, who was also present for the interview, intervened to say that she has had that kind of discussions with Maanvi. Kirti then said, “It is great, but as I said I have not had those. It is all good on surface, but for me till that (discussing the points that bother us) happens, it is still going to be at a distance. That is where I am.”

Talking about her character, Kirti said, “Anjana is all abut fighting inner demons this season. She takes decisions for herself,” and added, “We started season three with my house scene and I think whoever goes first (has a lot to deal with). It is like six to seven days' schedule and you have so many things - establishing the looks and so many changes that it can be very chaotic.”

She added, “It may be too much to deal with and most of my track is in the house this time. Going from one emotion to another and across ten things a day took a toll. It felt like a zombie. That was a bit tough for me.”

Asked to share about her best female buddies, Kirti said, “I have friends and I feel close to people, but as a person I am not somebody who is in touch with anybody - even my parents - on a daily basis. I have learnt to deal with things on my own. I have grown up to be this person). I am very close to my sister who is a doctor in the army and another school friend. That is about it for me.”

