Koffee With Karan finale trailer: Karan Johar is roasted for namedropping Alia Bhatt, asked to reveal ex's name

Karan Johar's hit celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan comes to a close this week. The final, 13th episode will see Karan himself get bombarded with some sizzling questions, courtesy Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait. (Also read: Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’)

The teaser shows Karan addressing criticism against him namedropping Alia Bhatt at every moment possible. He asks his guests if he actually does talk about Alia too much. Danish lets him know the cold hard truth that he takes Alia's name on the show almost just as often as she said ‘Shiva’ during Brahmastra. A shocked Karan applauded hard.

The guests also want Karan to reveal the identity of his ex. During a recent episode, Karan had spoken about how he is no longer in a relationship but did not disclose who he was dating. Varun Dhawan also mentioned that he had his blessings and support during the relationship. When Niharika and others asked him to reveal who it was, they started joining dots themselves. Karan said that Varun found out ‘by default’. Tanmay asked if that means that Karan was dating David Dhawan. Karan, sadly, refuted the claim.

The group also discusses how Karan might say ‘Jug jug jeeyo' as he orgasms and that his safe word might be Liger. Karan also plays the Koffee Bingo where he confesses that he is scared of his mother and has lied on the Koffee couch. Danish closes the teaser with a hilarious observation about how the show is like a buttcrack that you don't want to look at but can't help it.

This season, Karan Johar hosted stars such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

