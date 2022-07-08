Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh's Hrithik impression get rave reviews on Twitter: Check out best reactions

Koffee With Karan is getting rave reviews from the show's fans on social media. As the hit celebrity chat show returned after a long gap, fans were excited to get their much-needed dose of Bollywood gossip and fun. The first guests on the seventh season of the show, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (Also read: Ranveer Singh says on Koffee With Karan he was ‘unceremoniously dropped’ from Bombay Velvet)

While Alia kept us hooked with stories from her wedding and cute moments from her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer was clearly the star of the night. He showed off his mimicry skills as he did perfect impressions of Dharmendra Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan. Alia gave him one cue after another and let out the most infectious laughter at his antics each time.

“Listen, @RanveerOfficial is hilarious on this episode of #KoffeeWithKaran. Every mimicry was spot on,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Bhaisaab whattay hilarious episode this was with Ranveer-Alia! I just couldn't stop laughing. Their laugh is damn contagious! Ranveer's mimicry was next level,” wrote another.

Some were also applauding Ranveer or his sly comment on Karan's ‘nepo bias’ for Alia. During Bollywood quiz, Karan seemed to be going easy on Alia when Ranveer noticed it and accused him of ‘nepo-bias’, taking a leaf out of Karan's arch-nemesis Kangana Ranaut. When Karan accepted that he was biased and what would Ranveer do about it, he said he would ‘struggle’. Fans noticed the moment too. “Ranveer Singh saying Nepo bias' in front of Karan and Alia when he asked her a question about her to her,” said a person on Twitter with laughing emojis.

Others also noticed how much Ranbir was mentioned during the episode. “Half of the episode is about Ranbir Kapoor itself,” noticed a Twitter user. Another shared a hilarious meme about Ranbir asking Alia to do puja at home.

While the first episode kicked off things on a high note, it is still not known who will feature in the second episode. On the list are Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday and others.

