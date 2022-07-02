Koffee With Karan 7 trailer: Sara Ali Khan says her ex is everyone's ex. Tiger Shroff goes 'commando' all the time

Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor with Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor with Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor with Kiara Advani are all going to be part of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. Filmmaker-host Karan Johar took to social media to share the first trailer for the show.

The trailer begins with a Ranveer boasting about his sex playlist and moves over to Anil Kapoor pulling off some crazy dance moves. Akshay Kumar says he doesn't approve of people getting ‘fillers’ but it is soon realised that he meant to say ‘filters’. Sara roasts her ex, saying that he is 'everyone's ex'. We wonder if she was talking about Kartik Aaryan.

Next up, Samantha drops some truth bombs as she roasts Karan Johar for propagating false ideas about marriage. “You're the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF,” she tells a shocked and embarrassed Karan. Ananya Panday talked about the rumour that her dad Chunky Panday paid for her Bollywood debut: 'The truth is that my dad hates to pay for things."

Tiger Shroff said that he goes ‘commando’ in public all the time, Janhvi says she wants a man who can make her laugh, and everyone shows off their dance moves.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 premieres exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. This would be the first time, that the chat show would not be telecasted on television but would stream on an OTT platform. First aired on Star World in 2004, Koffee With Karan is known to bring in several Bollywood celebs who spill the beans on numerous topics from their careers to relationships, and personal enmities.

