Kota Factory Season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, says ‘tayyari hi jeet hai’. Watch

The trailer of highly awaited Kota Factory Season 3 is here! On Tuesday, Netflix India dropped the official trailer of Kota Factory Season 3, with everyone's favourite Jeetu bhaiya returning to the classes to help his students crack the IIT entrance examinations with a good rank. This time around, he is joined by Tillotama Shome as a fellow teacher in the institute. (Also read: Kota Factory season 3: Here's when you can watch Jitendra Kumar's Netflix show) Jitendra Kumar in a still from the trailer.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Jitendra Kumar's Jeetu bhaiya talking at a podcast show where he says that there is a lot of importance placed on the idea of getting that seat rather than the preparation required for it. “Jeet ki tayyari nahi, tayyari hi jeet hai bhai,” he says. Tension escalates inside the classroom with the pressure around the upcoming entrance examinations, with Vaibhav (Mayur More), and his bunch of friends doubting whether they are prepared enough to crack the exam.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Enter Tillotama Shome as a kind and patient teacher in the same institute who proclaims how these centres are no more used to sharpen the capacities of the students but have now turned into ‘mass productions.’ Jeetu bhaiya also gets a earful from the insitute staff that they also need to show the ranks and numbers at the end of the day.

Fan reactions

Fans of the show reacted enthusiastically to the trailer. One fan commented, “Jitendra kumar is SRK of OTT.” A second fan wrote, “Tilottama Shome & Jeetu bhaiya!! Now that's a combination.” A comment read, “Can't wait anymore to meet Jeetu Bhaiya and learn more about important aspects and lessons of life from him... Sooo HYPED UP for Season 3!” “Absolutely thrilled that Kota Factory Season 3 is finally here after such a long wait! The anticipation has been worth it. The storytelling and characters are so inspiring! Kudos to the entire team,” read another comment.

Season 1 of the show premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, before getting picked up by Netflix India for its season 2 in 2021. The show also stars Ahsaas Channa.

Kota Factory Season 3 hits Netflix on June 20.