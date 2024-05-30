Kota Factory season 3: Here's when you can watch Jitendra Kumar's Netflix show

Days after The Viral Fever (TVF) released Jitendra Kumar's long-awaited Prime Video India Original series Panchayat, Netflix India has now announced the release date of season 3 of Jitendra and TVF's show Kota Factory – well, almost. (Also Read – Jitendra Kumar reveals whether he had a fallout with Panchayat makers TVF: ‘There was a misunderstanding’) Jitendra Kumar will return as Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory season 3

Kota Factory S3 announcement

On Thursday, Netflix India dropped an announcement video of Kota Factory season 3 on its social media handles. It's a black-and-white video, going by the look of the show. Jitendra returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, wearing a dark green shirt and brown trousers. He then talks about how fans have been waiting for Kota Factory to return, and that the attendance in the comment section of this announcement video is quite good. He announces that season 3 will drop in June, but doesn't reveal the exact release date.

Fans guess release date

Jeetu Bhaiya then says it's a surprise test for the audience as he asks them to solve a mathematical problem on the white board behind him in order to arrive at the exact release date. Some fans were quick to reach the solution and guessed the release date as June 20. Some also guessed wrong release dates, like June 15 and June 28, prompting a user to comment, “Those answering anything other than 20 June, were you/are you even a IIT aspirant ever?”

Several others also showed their excitement at watching two much-awaited Jitendra Kumar shows consecutively – Panchayat and Kota Factory. “2 bangers from Jitendra Kumar in 2 months,” commented a user.

About Kota Factory

Kota Factory is created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by Arunabh Kumar. It revolves around Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old IIT aspirant who's preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) at a coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan. It premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, before getting picked up by Netflix India for its season 2 in 2021. The show also stars Ahsaas Channa.

TVF is coming up with consecutive new instalments of its flagship shows, from Panchayat, Gullak on SonyLIV to now, Kota Factory.