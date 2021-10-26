Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Kubbra Sait on opportunities for Indian actors in the West: Things are rapidly changing
web series

Kubbra Sait on opportunities for Indian actors in the West: Things are rapidly changing

Actor Kubbra Sait talks about starring in the international show Foundation, and her friend, actor Ali Fazal helping her through the process.
Actor Kubbra Sait was recently seen in the web show Foundation.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Rishabh Suri

With an ever-growing list of Indian actors being part of overseas projects, Kubbra Sait feels it is a good time for more artistes to explore work in the West. And the actor, who was recently seen in her first international show, Foundation, doesn’t forget to acknowledge the “front-runners” of the positive change.

Sait cites examples of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and late Irrfan, who have all successfully made their presence felt abroad. “We have all been doing great work,” she says.

Starring alongside Lee Pace and Jared Harris in Foundation, Sair expresses her elation for being part of her latest project: “Even if [one is] not from India, to get on a show of this stature, beautifully mounted on such a prestigious online streaming platform [is amazing]. It is time for us to open our senses so that it opens us up to everything that is happening to us. It’s time for us to bow down our heads as many people have been front runners.”

Pointing out how actor Ali Fazal — who has done international projects such as Victoria and Abdul (2017) and the upcoming Death on the Nile — has been her “friend and support” through this exciting phase of her career, Sait says, “He was the first person I called when I got to know about Foundation. I asked him, ‘How do you learn these lines?’ He told me, ‘You write them down as many times as you can’.”

RELATED STORIES

The Sacred Games actor is thrilled by all the developments on this front, and urges everyone to focus on the positive. “Things are rapidly changing, [and it is] mysteriously beautiful... Instead of us constantly trying to say, ‘Yeh ho nahin raha hai’, we should instead be concentrating on kya ho raha hai. Hum sab ki zindagi ek saath badal gayi hai. We are moving together with an intention in the same direction, we will reach a good place,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP