Kubbra Sait on opportunities for Indian actors in the West: Things are rapidly changing

With an ever-growing list of Indian actors being part of overseas projects, Kubbra Sait feels it is a good time for more artistes to explore work in the West. And the actor, who was recently seen in her first international show, Foundation, doesn’t forget to acknowledge the “front-runners” of the positive change.

Sait cites examples of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and late Irrfan, who have all successfully made their presence felt abroad. “We have all been doing great work,” she says.

Starring alongside Lee Pace and Jared Harris in Foundation, Sair expresses her elation for being part of her latest project: “Even if [one is] not from India, to get on a show of this stature, beautifully mounted on such a prestigious online streaming platform [is amazing]. It is time for us to open our senses so that it opens us up to everything that is happening to us. It’s time for us to bow down our heads as many people have been front runners.”

Pointing out how actor Ali Fazal — who has done international projects such as Victoria and Abdul (2017) and the upcoming Death on the Nile — has been her “friend and support” through this exciting phase of her career, Sait says, “He was the first person I called when I got to know about Foundation. I asked him, ‘How do you learn these lines?’ He told me, ‘You write them down as many times as you can’.”

The Sacred Games actor is thrilled by all the developments on this front, and urges everyone to focus on the positive. “Things are rapidly changing, [and it is] mysteriously beautiful... Instead of us constantly trying to say, ‘Yeh ho nahin raha hai’, we should instead be concentrating on kya ho raha hai. Hum sab ki zindagi ek saath badal gayi hai. We are moving together with an intention in the same direction, we will reach a good place,” she concludes.