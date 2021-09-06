Kunal Kapoor thinks Virat Kohli might ‘behead’ him for saying this about Anushka Sharma on Karan Johar's show

Actors Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami appeared on a special episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, called Koffee Shots with Karan. They were promoting their recently-released series, The Empire, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar last month.

The special Koffee Shots with Karan was released on Monday, on Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube, and it ended with the rapid fire round, in which Karan poses tricky questions to his guests.

Kunal, who plays Mughal emperor Babur on the show, was asked which of the following three actresses he'd like to ‘behead, marry, lock up’ and his options were Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma.

Kunal took a moment and said, “I think I would behead Alia, just out of envy, for how talented she is. I think that would definitely happen. Anushka, I would marry, but I think Virat would behead me. Deepika I would lock up, because things of value and beauty should be locked up.”

The Empire, based on the historical fiction novels by Alex Rutherford, also stars Aditya Seal, Rahul Dev, Shabana Azmi and others. The eight-episode series is created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

Talking about this special episode, Karan Johar said in a statement, “The stunning visuals from the show The Empire have left the audiences, myself included, mesmerised and intrigued about what's in store. So in my quintessential style, I sat down with the three ‘royal’ stars to find out the juicy bits about the behind the scenes action that unfolded. It’s been a fun segment! Of course, this chat is incomplete without my Koffee-shots."