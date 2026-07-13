Kushal Tandon talks about his dating life on Alliance amid cheating allegations: ‘My world revolves around her’

Television actor Kushal Tandon has been making headlines ever since entering the reality show Alliance. More recently, he grabbed attention after Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra alleged that he flirted with her while he was reportedly dating Shivangi Joshi. Amid the cheating allegations, Kushal can be seen speaking about how his world revolves around his partner when he is in a relationship in an unseen clip from Alliance.

Kushal Tandon reveals how he is as a boyfriend

Kushal Tandon talks about his dating life amid cheating allegations by Shreya Kalra.

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During a conversation with Payal Gaming on Alliance, Kushal opened up about his dating life. He said, "If I am shooting, that's my life, and if I am dating somebody, that's my world. When I date someone, aisa kabhi hota hi nahi ki I am with friends, koi insecurity hoti hi nahi kabhi other party ko. My world revolves around her (If I'm shooting, that's my life. And if I'm dating someone, that's my world. Whenever I'm in a relationship, it's never the case that I'm out with friends or that the other person has any reason to feel insecure. My whole world revolves around her)."

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{{^usCountry}} Kushal added that his hectic work schedule often makes it difficult for him to spend enough time with his partner. He said, "And then ussi se main mahine main 2 baar milta hoon. Ladai ussi pe hoti hai ki milte nahi ho milte nahi ho. Last time (last relationship) main hafte ya 10 din mein ek baar mil paata tha (And even then, I meet her only twice a month. Most of our fights are about the fact that I don't meet her enough. In my last relationship, I could only meet my partner once every week or even once every ten days)." This comes amid the cheating allegations put against him by Shreya. However, Kushal seems to be unaware of the allegations as he is still in the game. Shreya Kalra accuses Kushal Tandon of cheating {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kushal added that his hectic work schedule often makes it difficult for him to spend enough time with his partner. He said, "And then ussi se main mahine main 2 baar milta hoon. Ladai ussi pe hoti hai ki milte nahi ho milte nahi ho. Last time (last relationship) main hafte ya 10 din mein ek baar mil paata tha (And even then, I meet her only twice a month. Most of our fights are about the fact that I don't meet her enough. In my last relationship, I could only meet my partner once every week or even once every ten days)." This comes amid the cheating allegations put against him by Shreya. However, Kushal seems to be unaware of the allegations as he is still in the game. Shreya Kalra accuses Kushal Tandon of cheating {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, during an episode of Lock Upp, Shreya Kalra alleged that she had shot a promotional video with Kushal for Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, after which the actor messaged her on social media and flirted with her. However, she claimed she was unaware at the time that Kushal and Shivangi Joshi were reportedly seeing each other. According to Shreya, after learning about their relationship, she distanced herself and stopped communicating with Kushal.

Shreya further claimed that when she later met Shivangi on the set of the show, the actor told her that Kushal had said Shreya was the one who had first followed and messaged him on social media.

Recalling the incident, Shreya said, "I said, 'Excuse me! I wouldn't be the first person to approach any man. I've never done that in my entire life.' I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn't flirt back and I didn't say anything. After doing scenes, she used to cry."

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Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi worked together on Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, following which rumours of their relationship began circulating. In June 2025, Kushal appeared to confirm their breakup through an Instagram Story, writing, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, Shivangi (Joshi) and I are not together anymore. It's been 5 months so yes." However, he later deleted the post.

The Ektaa Kapoor-backed show aired from July 2023 to February 2024 and also starred Simba Nagpal, Sai Ranade, Vipul Deshpande, Tanaaz Irani and Poorva Gokhale.