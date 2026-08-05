Kushal Tandon's mind game shocks Alliance contestants as Sohail Khan, 3 others get eliminated; he seals semi-final spot

As Alliance inches closer to its grand finale, the show has grown to be more fierce than ever before. With only a handful of spots remaining for the semi-finals, friends, alliances, and even strategies took their ultimate test in this episode. This was an episode filled with tears, hard choices, and a surprise Traitors task that would turn things upside down.

Kushal Tandon wins Alliance's Traitors task, Sohail Khan and 3 others eliminated from the game as he secures semi-final spot.

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[Also read: Salman Khan breaks silence on health concerns, reveals 16-kg weight loss on Alliance]

Aly Goni decides the next semi-finalists

The episode began with a System Alert where both the Kings and Warriors alliances had to select their second and third semi-finalists. Since there was no unanimous agreement within either alliance on the matter, the decision was left to the existing Ace, Aly Goni.

Listening to all the deliberations, Aly selected Ruhee Dosani from the Kings' alliance as the second semi-finalist. In response to this, the Warriors alliance presented their own perspective. While Zaid Darbar highlighted Niti Taylor's role in shaping Vanshaj's journey on the show, Vanshaj appreciated Zaid's viewpoint but maintained his own stance that he deserved his spot as well.

An emotional goodbye for Daisy Shah

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{{^usCountry}} System Alert then followed, requiring the Hunters ' Alliance to remove one of its own. The alliance could not come to a unanimous decision once again, thus placing the onus of the task on Aly. Unable to go against his brother, Arsalan Goni, and unable to remove Sohail Khan from the game either, Aly's decision led Daisy Shah to leave the Alliance HQ emotionally, thereby marking her exit from the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} System Alert then followed, requiring the Hunters ' Alliance to remove one of its own. The alliance could not come to a unanimous decision once again, thus placing the onus of the task on Aly. Unable to go against his brother, Arsalan Goni, and unable to remove Sohail Khan from the game either, Aly's decision led Daisy Shah to leave the Alliance HQ emotionally, thereby marking her exit from the show. {{/usCountry}}

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As things became increasingly complicated, Mini Mathur and Zaid analysed Kushal Tandon's growing anger. Mini observed that Kushal was solely focused on removing Arsalan.

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The Traitors challenge changes everything

However, the biggest shock came via the System Alert, in which Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Kullu, and Krystle D’Souza entered the game as mysterious Traitors, posing a challenge entirely new to the players. They were informed that a fan-favourite contestant, selected by the viewers, would be secretly named the Traitor upon receiving a particular letter, while the rest of the contestants would play as Innocents.

As per the rules of the game, if the Traitor remained undiscovered until the last moment, then he or she would immediately bag a position in the semi-finals, with the murdered ally being automatically deleted from the game. But if the Innocents discovered the Traitor, then they would win the challenge.

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Prior to the start of the game, Zaid and Kushal developed code signals and incorporated Vanshaj and Sohail into their scheme. Under the supervision of Kunal Kemmu for this task, Sohail Khan, Bali, Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Kushal and Vanshaj Singh entered the game.

Doubts and suspicions arose immediately following the murder of Zaid, which saw him eliminated from the headquarters. All the participants in the game assumed Bali was the Traitor, but they turned out to be completely mistaken. The actual Traitor in this game was Kushal, whose perfect bluff got him the victory and a place in the fourth semi-final round.

Thus, the consequence was that Agu Stanley, Arsalan Goni, Sohail Khan, and Vanshaj Singh were all removed from the Alliance headquarters.

The race to the finale begins

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Now that the task of the Traitors had been completed, the line-up for the semi-finals was finalised. These included Aly, who was already in the finals, along with Mini Mathur, Niti, Kushal, and Ruhee. In the first semi-finals, Mini had an upper hand in the task, as she got to decide her opponent. She chose Kushal, whereas Niti and Ruhee had to compete with each other in the second semi-finals.

As Aly has now reached the finals and will be competing there, every challenge from now on will simply be a fight for life. With the end in sight, only two more contestants will qualify beside him.