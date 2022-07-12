Karan Johar says Ajay Devgn is 'private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful'

Karan Johar has spoken about the various kind of guests he has interviewed on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker is back with the seventh season of his chat show which will have all from Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the couch. Karan has now opened up about how he found Ajay Devgn to be the 'silent man' and Akshay as the ‘most fun’ last season. Also read: Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 trailer: Sara Ali Khan reveals crush on Vijay Deverakonda this time. Watch

Ajay appeared on Koffee With Karan with wife Kajol last season in 2018. The show was a rare feat as it healed the bond between Karan and Ajay-Kajol after a long time. He will not be appearing on the show this season, unlike Akshay who will be seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about chatting with Ajay in season six, Karan said, “You know that Ajay Devgn is a deeply intense, private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful. You have to make sure that the conversation gives him that ability, that strength. Because he says one line, and that line will be a trending line. He’s a very well-spoken man.”

Further talking about Akshay, who appeared with wife Twinkle Khanna last season, Karan said, "Akshay is a lot of fun. He comes alive with the guest next to him. We have had Akshay with Tina, his wife. It was a riot. We’ve had him with Ranveer Singh, it was a riot. And trust me, his episode with Samantha is another riot.”

The show went on air last weekend with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the first guests. The second episode will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor taking on the couch. Among other celebrities who will be seen this season are Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda.

