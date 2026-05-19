Lanterns trailer breakdown: Plenty of green, costumed Guy Gardner, Hal Jordan in suit, and is that Parallax?

The trailer for the upcoming DCU series, Lanterns, based on the DC Comics’ Green Lantern Corps, dropped on Monday. The show, which introduces two new Green Lanterns to James Gunn’s DC Universe, had a polarising first teaser. But the new trailer has been received much more positively, with viewers praising the action, powers, and visual effects. And it helps that the new trailer packs a lot of meat, including Easter eggs, cameos, and potential hints at the overarching nemesis in Lanterns’ lore.

Yes, there is a lot of green

Lanterns trailer gives the first look at Kyle Chandler suited up as Hal Jordan.

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The first trailer for Lanterns had been criticised for showing no Green Lantern constructs despite showing two Lanterns - Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). In fact, many joked that since the show didn’t have the word ‘green’ in its title, the makers had sucked all the colour out of it. The new trailer rectifies that. We see visuals of Hal using his ring, both in ways big and small. There is a lot of green on offer, too, and the colour palette of the show finally looks like a Green Lantern adaptation.

Hal Jordan suits up

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{{^usCountry}} Many fans are tentative about Lanterns as it has been described as a ‘True Detective-type’ story featuring the Green Lanterns. In the DC Comics, the GL Corps fights galactic and cosmic threats. Unlike Superman, they do not meddle in street-level affairs, which has worried fans about the show's scale. But the new trailer dispels all those fears. We see Hal Jordan in his suit, fighting gunmen and even taking a trip to some moon. There’s a lot of cosmic action involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many fans are tentative about Lanterns as it has been described as a ‘True Detective-type’ story featuring the Green Lanterns. In the DC Comics, the GL Corps fights galactic and cosmic threats. Unlike Superman, they do not meddle in street-level affairs, which has worried fans about the show's scale. But the new trailer dispels all those fears. We see Hal Jordan in his suit, fighting gunmen and even taking a trip to some moon. There’s a lot of cosmic action involved. {{/usCountry}}

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Yup, this is no street fight, for sure.

{{^usCountry}} Guy Gardner makes an appearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guy Gardner makes an appearance {{/usCountry}}

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Ever since James Gunn rebooted the DC film universe, the only Green Lantern seen on the big screen has been Guy Gardner. Nathan Fillion played the character in Superman. The new trailer shows the actor and the popular character make an appearance in the show, too. That makes sense given that an existing Lantern should cross paths with another. But given Nathan's name does not appear among the principal cast, his appearance is touted to be a cameo.

The blink-and-you-miss-it cameo from Nathan Fillion.

Wait, is that Parallax?

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The Green Lanterns power their rings from the titular lantern. The green colour symbolises courage and fearlessness. Their natural enemy, consequently, is fear, represented by the yellow light. In the comics, Parallax, an entity powered by fear, is the Lanterns’ nemesis. A stray shot in the trailer appears to show yellow in Hal Jordan’s suit. That may just be a colour-grading effect, but it could also mean Hal is corrupted by Parallax, which explains why he is behaving very un-GL-like in the trailer, counterfeiting money and all.

All about Lanterns

Created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King for HBO, Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, alongside Kelly Macdonald, Nathan Fillion, and Laura Linney. The series is set to premiere on HBO and Max on August 16.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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