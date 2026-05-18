Liked ‘Worst Ex Ever’ Season 2? What to know about Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool Killer and his current whereabouts

Another season of ‘Worst Ex Ever’ is streaming on Netflix, telling real-life stories of people in traumatizing relationships. Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on May 6, features the stories of four people who committed various crimes involving their partners.

What to know about Wade Wilson AKA Deadpool Killer and his current whereabouts(Law&Crime Trials/YouTube)

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The first episode is about Wade Wilson, known as the Deadpool Killer, who brutally murdered two women on the same day in October 2019. He was arrested a day later.

Netflix says of the second season, “From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime documentary series dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies.”

Here’s what to know about Wade Wilson and his current whereabouts.

Where is Wade Wilson now?

Wilson is currently serving his sentence on death row at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida, according to People. He and his legal team have filed several appeals to the Florida Supreme Court since his conviction.

Wilson was sentenced to death on August 27, 2024, for brutally murdering two Florida women “for the sake of killing.” The 30-year-old tattooed killer, of Fort Myers, appeared stoic as Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson sentenced him to death.

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{{^usCountry}} “The evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel. and that the second murder was cold, calculated and premeditated,” Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson told the courtroom at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The evidence shows the murders were heinous, atrocious and cruel. and that the second murder was cold, calculated and premeditated,” Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson told the courtroom at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Back in June, Wilson was found guilty of killing Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, during an October night in 2019. The jury had recommended that he should be awarded the death penalty. What did Wade Wilson do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in June, Wilson was found guilty of killing Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, during an October night in 2019. The jury had recommended that he should be awarded the death penalty. What did Wade Wilson do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wilson shares a name with the Marvel anti-hero that Ryan Reynolds made famous. On the fateful night, he first strangled Melton in her home after a drug-fueled sexual encounter with her, according to prosecutors. He then stole Melton’s car and called his girlfriend, 41-year-old Melissa Montanez, using the victim’s phone. He later went on to assault her, but she refused to enter the car. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wilson shares a name with the Marvel anti-hero that Ryan Reynolds made famous. On the fateful night, he first strangled Melton in her home after a drug-fueled sexual encounter with her, according to prosecutors. He then stole Melton’s car and called his girlfriend, 41-year-old Melissa Montanez, using the victim’s phone. He later went on to assault her, but she refused to enter the car. {{/usCountry}}

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Wilson then came across Ruiz, who was asking for directions in Cape Coral. He invited Ruiz into the car, and strangled her and threw her out of the vehicle. He later returned and ran Ruiz over “until she looked like spaghetti,” according to testimony from the trial.

“This case was about killing for the sake of the killing,” Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner previously told the court. “Strangulation is the epitome of life slipping through someone’s hands.”

During Wilson’s five years in prison, he received thousands of X-rated photos and love letters. The judge received several letters urging him to look past Wilson’s inked face because, as many believed, he was a different person while on medication.

Wilson’s attorneys claimed that he suffered brain damage from drug addiction and even had abandonment issues as his biological parents had given him up for adoption. The killer’s adoptive parents urged the court not to give him the death penalty. In a letter, the parents stated that “the human is still in there.” “Please see it in your heart not take our son,” they wrote.

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Additionally, Wilson was found guilty of grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, battery and petit theft.

Petition for Wade Wilson

Earlier this year, a change.org petition was launched for Wilson to “end psychological abuse on Florida’s death row”. The page urged the Florida Department of Corrections and other authorities to “immediately intervene and put an end to the inhumane treatment to which death row inmate Wade Wilson is being subjected.”

“Wade Wilson is a death row inmate who has been medically diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and suffers from additional mental health conditions, all of which are documented in official medical reports and known to prison authorities. Despite this, he has been repeatedly subjected to solitary confinement, psychological pressure, and the denial of basic privileges that are routinely granted to other inmates,” the petition read.

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Read More | Intrigued by cold cases? 5 chilling shows documenting unsolved murders and more – from ‘The Jinx’ to ‘Dead of Winter’

“It is crucial to emphasize that Wade Wilson’s case is still under legal appeal and has not reached a final resolution. The harsh psychological conditions and repeated isolation he is experiencing may have a direct and serious impact on his physical and mental well-being, as well as on his ability to remain mentally present, effectively communicate with his legal counsel, and meaningfully participate in legal proceedings and court hearings before a judge. Any deterioration in his mental condition during this critical phase risks undermining his right to a fair trial,” it added.

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The petition claimed that the prison said they were treating Wilson a certain way “due to his behavior.” The petition stressed that Wilson was “a mentally ill individual” and punishing him “for symptoms of his illness does not constitute discipline; it constitutes abuse.”

After Wilson’s sentencing, Melton's cousin, who asked to be identified as Samantha Kelly, reportedly said that the time between the deaths and the sentencing felt like "five years of agony."

Ruiz's father, Felix Ruiz, said he would want to be present at Wilson's execution. "I didn't get to say I love her," Felix said, according to The News-Press. "I miss her."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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