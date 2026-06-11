Lim Ji Yeon-Heo Nam Joon's My Royal Nemesis team eyes Vietnam trip after K-drama success; SBS clarifies reward vacation

The cast and crew of the hit SBS fantasy romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis, currently streaming globally on Netflix, are ready to for sandy beaches. On June 11, reports emerged that the team behind the runaway success is gearing up for a well-deserved celebratory vacation to Vietnam as the series heads into its final stretch.

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun from the poster of My Royal Nemesis. (SBS)

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This planned getaway follows a long-standing industry tradition of organizing reward trips for breakout television hits. Productions like Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Queen of Tears, Resident Playbook and many more have previously whisked their teams away to mark major ratings milestones. These celebratory retreats offer a rare chance for the cast and crew to unwind after months of grueling filming schedules, solidify the real-life friendships forged on set, and toast to their collective global success.

Reward trip for My Royal Nemesis cast

Following reports from local media outlet MyDaily suggesting that the cast and crew were scheduled for a getaway to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, from July 7 to July 10, SBS stepped in to clarify that the excursion is not an official network-sponsored reward trip.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the speculation, an SBS spokesperson explained, as reported by Soompi, “This is not an official reward vacation. We are planning a small trip with some of the cast and crew.” The broadcasting network further clarified that logistics are currently being worked out, emphasizing that both the final destination and the exact travel timeline have yet to be locked in. The drama continues its winning streak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the speculation, an SBS spokesperson explained, as reported by Soompi, “This is not an official reward vacation. We are planning a small trip with some of the cast and crew.” The broadcasting network further clarified that logistics are currently being worked out, emphasizing that both the final destination and the exact travel timeline have yet to be locked in. The drama continues its winning streak {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The update arrives as My Royal Nemesis rides a massive wave of popularity both at home and across global streaming platforms. With its highly anticipated finale just four episodes away, the fantasy rom-com pairs Lim Ji Yeon with Heo Nam Joon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The update arrives as My Royal Nemesis rides a massive wave of popularity both at home and across global streaming platforms. With its highly anticipated finale just four episodes away, the fantasy rom-com pairs Lim Ji Yeon with Heo Nam Joon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trapped across time, the narrative centers on Lady Kang Dan Sim, a sharp-witted Joseon-era royal consort whose life is cut short by a brutal, unjust execution. Death, however, is merely a detour; she inexplicably awakens in modern-day Seoul, her spirit bound inside the body of Shin Seo Ri, a broke background actress struggling to land her big break. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trapped across time, the narrative centers on Lady Kang Dan Sim, a sharp-witted Joseon-era royal consort whose life is cut short by a brutal, unjust execution. Death, however, is merely a detour; she inexplicably awakens in modern-day Seoul, her spirit bound inside the body of Shin Seo Ri, a broke background actress struggling to land her big break. {{/usCountry}}

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As this old-world noblewoman clashes with the dizzying, high-tech realities of the 21st century, she collides with Cha Se Gye—a detached, fiercely logical conglomerate heir obsessed with data and corporate efficiency. Navigating the modern, Dan Sim must deploy her formidable palace survival tactics to conquer the modern world, and uncover the truth behind her historical betrayal.

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