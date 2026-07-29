Lock Upp 2: Did Shivangi Joshi lie in ‘bread butter’ secret reveal? Her team clarifies about dad's profession, home

On the latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2, Shivangi Joshi was one of the contestants who had to reveal her secret. After being given the prompt ‘bread butter’, the TV actor spoke about how her father once drowned in debt after losing money in business, and the family had no money to even eat. The internet, however, dug up her old interviews that contradict her statement. Her team has since addressed the claims.

What did Shivangi Joshi say?

Shivangi Joshi spoke about the struggles she and her family have faced on Lock Upp 2.

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Shivangi revealed her ‘bread butter’ secret on Lock Upp and said, “My father had a transport business with a relative, and initially it was great. Later, he dumped all the losses on my father after some issues. My father had to sell everything we had, and we were literally on the streets. We didn’t have the money to buy food, and a few relatives brought us bread and butter to survive on. We couldn’t afford to even light the stove.”

The actor revealed that her parents worked very hard after that to feed them, and that she is now the only earning member of the family. Shivangi stated that her parents worked at a canteen, stitched clothes and washed utensils to make ends meet. “They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,” she added.

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Internet calls her a ‘liar’ and digs out old interviews

{{^usCountry}} The internet dug up old interviews of Shivangi to claim that she was lying. In one of the interviews, she stated that her father was in the army. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet dug up old interviews of Shivangi to claim that she was lying. In one of the interviews, she stated that her father was in the army. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman!” {{/usCountry}}

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Her team responded: “Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she's said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true. That's not a lie. That's just a life you only knew half of. #TeamShivangi.”

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Some others also claimed that Shivangi was lying about living on the streets when she has stated she lived in a big bungalow before moving to Mumbai in her interviews. “#ShivangiJoshi should have remembered her interviews before telling fake stories in #Lockupp2, was literally on streets with bread & butter but then also her interviews, stayed in big bungalow that couldn't adjust in a PG room in Mumbai,” claimed one X user.

Her team responded: “A big house back in the hometown isn't a plot twist. It's called a family home, crores of Indian families have one. And a "secret" is, by definition, something you didn't say before. People leave things out of interviews for years. Sharing it later doesn't make it fake, it makes it a secret. That's what the word means. And there it is again, the "fixed winner" narrative to rattle the audience.”

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They added, “Genuine question, what's your source? Because we're the official Team Shivangi, and funnily enough, we never got that memo. It's always easier to ask than to accuse. You picked accuse, on someone who did nothing but tell the truth. That's on you, not her. #TeamShivangi.”

Shivangi Joshi is one of the semi-finalists on Lock Upp and is currently ‘at risk’ of being eliminated. It remains to be seen whether she reaches the finale week. Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, and Yogesh Rawat are still on the show.