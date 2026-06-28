Lock Upp 2: Fans shower emotional Harshad Chopda with love as he reveals his girlfriend cheated with best friend

Harshad Chopda has spent more than 20 years in the television industry, yet he has always kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Fans have admired him through his work but have rarely heard him speak about the experiences that shaped him. That changed during the premiere of Netflix reality show, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, where the actor opened up about one of the most painful moments of his life. Harshad revealed that in 2010, he was betrayed by both his girlfriend and his best friend, sharing how the incident completely changed his ability to trust people and pushed him to become the private person everyone knows today.

Harshad Chopda opens up about the heartbreak that changed him

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda opens up about girlfriend's betrayal, fans call him 'so brave'(Netflix)

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During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Riteish noted that despite being in the television industry for more than two decades, fans still know very little about him outside of his work.

Responding to the question, Harshad spoke about a painful chapter of his life that he had never shared publicly before. "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to explain how the experience changed him as a person and why he gradually stopped letting people get close to him. "Nobody knows about this. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to explain how the experience changed him as a person and why he gradually stopped letting people get close to him. "Nobody knows about this. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The emotional confession left everyone on the set silent. As Harshad struggled to keep his composure, fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, who was standing beside him, stepped in to comfort him, making it one of the most emotional moments of the premiere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emotional confession left everyone on the set silent. As Harshad struggled to keep his composure, fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, who was standing beside him, stepped in to comfort him, making it one of the most emotional moments of the premiere. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the episode aired, Harshad's revelation became a major talking point online. While many viewers praised him for opening up about such a deeply personal experience, several users on Reddit and X also began speculating about the identities of the people he was referring to. Harshad, however, did not name anyone during his confession.

Fans shower Harshad with love and support

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Harshad's emotional confession quickly struck a chord with viewers, and social media was flooded with messages of support soon after the episode aired. Fans said they had rarely seen the actor speak so honestly about his personal life, with many appreciating the courage it must have taken to revisit such a painful memory on national television.

One fan account, on X, wrote, “It takes so much courage to reveal something so personal about yourself. Sending you lots of love and hugs, Harshad.”

Another fan posted, “Harshad shared an emotional secret! He said his girlfriend and best friend cheated on him. Since then he doesn't get close to people easily! Really feel bad for him.”

A third fan said the actor's emotions were visible throughout the conversation, writing, “You can feel how pain is choking him, tears are stopped forcefully. He can't even talk properly. Losing his bf & gf & hold it since 2010. That's why he is very private & reserved. This is the 3rd time I cry for him personally.”

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Another social media user added, “Harshad Chopra opens up about his breakup story, and it's truly heartbreaking. No one deserves to go through that kind of pain.”

About season 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla, Akanksha Chamola, Sreshta Iyer and Sufi Motiwala.

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