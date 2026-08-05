Lock Upp 2 grand finale live updates: Ex-contestants weigh in on whether Shreya or Shivangi should win the show

• Lock Upp 2 began with 15 contestants on June 27, and two more joined as wild card entrants.

• The grand finale will begin streaming at 8 PM on Netflix with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan hosting the show.

• Recent eliminated contestants include Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav, who left in week 6.

• Lock Upp 2 winners will be decided by tasks and voting by an audience present in the studio, if the promo is anything to go by.

• The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will take home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.