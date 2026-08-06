Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra dances with runner-up Shivangi Joshi after calling her 'backstabber' in a post-win clip

Content creator, actor and reality show star Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp season 2, defeating Shivangi Joshi in a thrilling finale. After the finale, the Lock Upp inmates reunited at Farah Khan's house for a success bash, where Shivangi and Shreya were seen dancing together, hinting that they may have mended ways after the show's conclusion.

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi dance together

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi buries the hatchet after Lock Upp finale.

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Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosted a success bash at her residence in Mumbai after the Lock Upp 2 finale. Ektaa Kapoor shared a video from the party, in which Shivangi and Shreya were seen dancing together to the song Kisi Disco Mein Jaayen, while the other contestants cheered them on. The video came as a surprise, especially after Shreya called Shivangi "backstabber Joshi" in a post-win video.

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{{^usCountry}} The video in question showed Shreya watching episodes of Lock Upp with her friends at home. They were watching the semi-finale episode, in which Shreya decided to eliminate Shivangi from the show. However, Harshad came in as a protector, got himself eliminated and gave Shivangi his position as the first finalist. Following Harshad's elimination, a major fight broke out between Shreya and Shivangi. Shivangi said, "Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera (change my name if you win the show like this)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video in question showed Shreya watching episodes of Lock Upp with her friends at home. They were watching the semi-finale episode, in which Shreya decided to eliminate Shivangi from the show. However, Harshad came in as a protector, got himself eliminated and gave Shivangi his position as the first finalist. Following Harshad's elimination, a major fight broke out between Shreya and Shivangi. Shivangi said, "Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera (change my name if you win the show like this)." {{/usCountry}}

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Shreya's enthusiastic friends then panned the camera towards her and asked what name she would now like to give Shivangi, to which Shreya replied, "backstabber Joshi."

While Shreya and Shivangi were friends at the beginning of the show, their bond was never without its share of cracks. They soon became frenemies and emerged as two of the biggest rivals on the show. In the finale, Shivangi lost to Shreya by seven votes. Shreya lifted the trophy and took home ₹1 crore. Most of the inmates were also shocked when Shreya was announced as the winner, while Shilpa Shinde broke down in tears of happiness and gave Shreya a tight hug.

Shreya Kalra on her win

Shreya was seen celebrating her victory with her friends. She dedicated her trophy to them and expressed her gratitude for their support throughout her journey. During an Instagram Live, Shreya said, "This trophy doesn't belong to me alone; it belongs to all of us. All of us who work so hard to fulfil our dreams so that one day we can become superstars too. I want to share this victory with each one of you. You all faced criticism for me and fought with the whole world for me. It means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is, and always was, the Shreya Kalra show."