Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant talks about his second marriage and divorce, says 'she wanted me to quit DJing'

On Sunday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Ali Mercchant revealed that he got married for a second time, in 2016 and the marriage ended last year when he got divorced in December. Host Kangana Ranaut conducted the task when Ali opened up. (Also read: Lock Upp day 49 written updates: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mom died by suicide)

The contestants named for eviction in the chargesheet are given an opportunity to save themselves by revealing a secret about themselves. They do not get to choose, but are told about one particular secret that they have shared with the show makers and are given an option to reveal it and save themselves or not reveal it at all. For the task on Sunday, Munawar Faruqui was shown the word 'maa (mother)', Anjali Arora was shown 'suicide', Payal Rohatgi was given the word 'rehab while Ali was shown the word 'divorce'. Ali chose to reveal his secret and save himself from eviction from the show.

Ali said, "I always wanted to get married and I got into an arranged marriage in 2016. In December 2021, we got separated. What happened was, the girl whom I married, is from a very orthodox family. I had begun DJing at the time and nightlife is a difficult industry for Muslim families to be in. I also did small businesses. She did not want me to be in night life, she wanted me to be in business or actor. "

Ali added, "Suddenly my DJing took off well and it began paying well for me to sustain the family. At times I got opportunity to do concerts and got a few big chances. I was like 'respect what I do' but she was like 'what are you even doing?' She wanted me to quit DJing and be an actor. Some of my friends suggested that we should have a kid but we were not compatible. Our life philosophies did not match." Ali was previously married to Sara Khan who was also a participant on the show and was evicted a few weeks ago.

On Sunday's episode, Ali and Munawar saved themselves by sharing secrets while Mandana Karimi was evicted from Lock Upp. On the episode, Prince Narula entered as a challenger.

