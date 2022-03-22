Lock Upp day 22 written updates: Sara Khan gives Ali Mercchant a reality check, says he wasn't getting any work

Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant got into yet another ugly fight on Monday's episode of ongoing reality show Lock Upp. While Sara kick started her journey right from the show's premiere, her former husband Ali entered the show only recently as a wild card contestant. (Also read: Lock Upp becomes ‘highest watched reality show’ in OTT space with 100 m views)

Soon after the guards asked contestants to clean the jail premises, Ali walked up to Sara and tried to strike a conversation. An irritated Sara asked, "What do you want to talk about? There is nothing that I want to talk to you about, inside here or outside this jail." Ali told her that he simply wanted to clarify any differences and end all negativity, "I want no negativity," he said.

Sara retorted, "Negativity? Do you want me to be positive now? The way you talked at that time, you should not even take a look at my face. I have been telling this for 12 years that I do not want to talk to you."

Ali insisted that she tried to talk to him a few years ago, but she vehemently denied it. "Never, I did not want to talk. You just told a lie, what is your problem? You are speaking normally, but you are also instigating me." Ali walked away as he said, "Sabko pata hai kaise chal rahi hai, isliye khud kabhi settle nahi ho payi life mein (Everyone knows how you function. That is why you could not settle down in life).

Sara got angry and said, "I am very well settled in my life. Who are you to tell me how settled I am? I am very much settled and happy in my life. An ex, a 12-year-old past cannot tell me that I am not settled." Ali then claimed that all Sara ever did was "controversy and controversy. I left the industry because I wanted to avoid controversy."

"Really? You wanted to encash controversies. You did not get work, you did not leave the industry," Sara yelled at Ali. Sara and Ali had gotten married on Bigg Boss in 2010, but separated just two months later.

