Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp becomes ‘highest watched reality show’ in OTT space with 100 million views in 19 days

Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp, which is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, has crossed 100 million views in just 19 days. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities are put together in a lock-up for months. The show is currently streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji and the first episode of the show premiered on February 27, 2022. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut praises Munawar Faruqui's game, but warns 'there is a limit to cunningness')

Ekta Kapoor shared the news on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, “Lock Upp crosses 100 million views - only reality show to achieve this feat in record time of 19 days - Highest watched reality show on Indian OTT space. Enough said Jai Mata Di."

Karan Kundrra reacted to Ekta's post and wrote, “Nufff said, Jai mata Di.” Television actor Urvashi Dholakia dropped fire emojis in the comments section. One fan commented, “Very well deserved." Another one said, “The major reason behind the show being a hit is Kangana.” One fan joked, “Bigg Boss makers will be calling Kangana to host the next season now.”

Talking about the viewership numbers, Kangana said, "100MN views in 19 days is just incredible and I'm overwhelmed with the love and affection that Lock Upp is receiving from the viewers. This proves that the concept of the show is unique and highly entertaining. The views on the show are a proof that Ekta Kapoor's vision has once again hit bullseye, and that along with the huge reach that MX Player has reveals that together, they know the audience pulse better than anyone else on OTT. Lock Upp is only going to get bigger and more fearless from this point on!" (Also Read: Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj introduced as the 15th contestant, is jailed for being 'villain by choice')

Lock Upp has Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

