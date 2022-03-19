Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut praises Munawar Faruqui's game, but warns 'there is a limit to cunningness'

Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut was all praise for contestant Munawar Faruqui after seeing his game in the recent episodes. Kangana Ranaut, who assesses the performance of the contestants in the weekend episodes known as Judgement Day, told the comedian that he is on the right track to win the show. This comes after Kangana previously slammed Munawar for making his own content on Lock Upp rather than giving content to the audience. Also Read| Lock Upp premiere: Munawar Faruqui locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, says ‘dhamkiyan mat dijiye’. Watch

In a new promo of the Judgement Day episode due to be aired this Saturday, Kangana could be seen applauding Munawar Faruqui for his performance in the tasks. The video started with the actor inquiring about Munawar's health. Munawar replied that the doctor told him he had stomach infection, while adding that he had been feeling better for a day now.

Kangana then praised Munawar as she told the other contestants, "Dekhiye Munawar ne ek example set karke rakh diya hai aaplogo ke liye. Sabse zyada bimaar bhi the, inactive bhi the, lekin phir bhi, inka game itna accha tha. (Munawar has set an example for the rest of you. He was ill and inactive but he still had a good game). Munawar you have what it takes. If you play it right you are on the right track."

However, the actor also had a warning for Munawar, who was imprisoned in the show for a "joke gone wrong." "Magar (but) there is a limit to cunningness also Munawar. Aap cunning kaam karte hain, apne fayede ke liye karte hain, lekin dusron mein is had tak aap beh jaate hain, ki wo aapas mein lad jaaye to wo to sahi nahi hai na (you are being cunning for your own benefit, but getting lost into it so much that it causes fight between others, is not good)," she said, referring to a recent fight involving evicted contestant Siddhart Sharma and Kaaranvir Bohra during a task.

Munawar, whose game has been appreciated by viewers as well, received support from Instagram users. "He is playing really great," one wrote, while another commented, "Our winner #MunawarFaruqui." Munawar had spent a month in jail in Indore last year after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows.

Lock Upp is a captivity-based reality show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm.

