Lock Upp day 50 written updates: Prince Narula got cases filed against himself to stay in news, claims Payal Rohatgi

On Monday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi claimed that Prince Narula's manager got cases filed against the reality TV star in order to ensure that he stays in news. Prince entered the show on Sunday as a 'troublemaker' while Payal is a contestant on the show that has Kangana Ranaut as the host. (Also read: Lock Upp: Prince Narula slams Azma Fallah's remark on his past with Nora Fatehi)

During a task that decided the names to be listed for the chargesheet for eviction from the show, Payal and Prince got into a fight. Payal told Prince to focus on his own issues rather than the issues that surround her, adding that she did not want to drag his partner's name. "Tumhara manager aa kar bolta hai news me kaise ana hai? Kaise karein? Case karna hai uske upar, Sangram ji batayein kaise karein (Your manager had asked how to keep you in news and even asked Sangram if he had a way. The manager also talked about filing a case against you to ensure you stay in the news)." Prince got angry and asked her to not say such things.

Later, Zeeshan Khan called Payal a ghatiya aurat (cheap woman) and bulls*** a**. Ali Mercchant also called her cheap, negative and fake woman. Zeeshan and Ali were talking during the task to name people for the chargesheet.

Eventually, Ali, Zeeshan, Payal and Kaaranvir Bohra were named for the chargesheet and Prince got the power to save two of them. He chose to save Anjali Arora and Zeeshan. Towards the end of the episode, Azma Fallah was seen calling Anjali a bit** as she tore apart her name near the bed area.

On the show, the footage of Zeeshan's violent fight with Azma was also shown to the contestants and they were asked to discuss if he was wrong. After everyone agreed that his actions were wrong, he was given the option to leave the show or apologise by doing 50 squats while saying, "I will not be violent with Azma, or any other woman, again." Zeeshan was also told to stay at least five feet away from Azma as part of the punishment. Anjali was also given a warning against being violent. In the footage, she could also be seen getting violent with Azma.

