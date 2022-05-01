Lock Upp day 62 written updates: Payal Rohatgi calls Shivam Sharma 'pet dog', he says Sangram Singh is a sychophant'

On Saturday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp, Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohatgi got into yet another ugly fight. Payal was upset as she lost the arena task despite giving a better performance. (Also read: Sangram Singh reacts to Payal Rohatgi saying she can't get pregnant: 'So what!')

The episode began with Payal yelling at Prince Narula for having cheated in his bid to win. Labelling him as shameless, Payal kept shouting and saying that he cheated, and won only because of it. Shivam also joined the fight and said she was a fake person. Payal then said, "Aa gaya paltu kutta (Here comes the pet dog)." Shivam then told her, "Tera pati hoga, chamchagiri karta hai. (Your husband may be that, he is a sycophant)."

Payal got angry as her fiance, wrestler Sangram Singh was dragged into the fight. "Ye personal attack hai. Ye kyu personal attack kar raha hai? Maine isko bola paltu kutta, ye mujhe bole Sangram ko kyu beech mein la raha hai? Personal attack kyu kar raha hai? Prince aap batao maine isko bola sirf, ye bhi mujhe bole. Personal kyu ja raha hai (This is a personal attack, why is he attacking personally? I called him names, he must attack me, not Sangram)."

Continuing her fight, Payal yelled at Prince and also told him, "Apni biwi ko sambhaal tu (You take care of your wife)." Prince got angry and yelled at her as well. Anjali Arora then called her a troller and said, "Kaaranvir Bohra ke saath affair ke liye ready ho gai thi! Apna kaam kar (Stick to your own business. You were the one who was ready to have an affair with Kaaranvir)."

Payal started shouting, "Ghatiya aurat, how dare you? KV ki baat kar rahi hai. Maa kasam maine aisa nahi kaha na kiya hai. Maroge tum sab. Baddua de rahi hu. (Cheap woman, you talk about KV. I swear on my mom I did no such thing. All of you, you will die. I curse you)."

Shivam got angry upon this and threw the glass of milk that he had in his hand and shouted that she cursed others' kids, that is why God will "never give you kids".

