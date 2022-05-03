Lock Upp day 64 written update: Saisha Shinde says she was in a 'throuple relationship with a boyfriend and girlfriend'

Saisha Shinde has said she was in a "throuple relationship with a boyfriend and girlfriend", and they loved her more than they loved each other. Saisha was speaking on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. She said she was in the relationship before she became Saisha. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show. (Also read: Saisha Shinde says leading designer cheated on her, got her banned from work)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to Payal Rohatgi, Saisha said, "I just remembered that I gave them five secrets and the last one was that I was in a throuple. I was in a relationship with a boyfriend and a girlfriend and I was the queen. They loved me more than they loved each other."

She added, "This was before I became Saisha. After becoming Saisha, I have not explored enough. There are so many insecurities - whether I can be in front of people without make up. Without make-up, certain masculinity is still there." Saisha has often talked about the time when she was Swapnil Shinde and believed herself to be a gay man. She has also shared her mental struggles until the time that she decided to become Saisha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saisha also said that being on Lock Upp has now pumped up her confidence. "Now, the whole world has seen me without make up. I can't tell you how thankful I am for the things that this show has done for me."

Saisha is a celeb designer and has worked with A-list Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, and Hina Khan.

On Monday's episode, the fight between Shivam Sharma and Payal only got uglier and he declared he won't let her sleep in peace till the time she'd be in the jail. Both claimed the other one had spit on them during a fight. Shivam even said about Payal, “I have a pet dog.” When Azma Fallah tried to defend Shivam, Payal addressed her as “aunty”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode also saw Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora screaming at each other before they calmed each other down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON